Fact Check: Did Josh Giddey Say He Prefers To Watch March Madness Over NBA?

Josh Giddey’s name is making the rounds on X (formerly Twitter) for his alleged remark on preferring to watch March Madness over the NBA.

Giddey is one of the vital players for the Oklahoma City Thunder, and his performances have propelled the franchise to the 2nd spot in the Western Conference.

Did Giddey say it?

If you are using X for the first time, you might take time before realizing that the picture of Giddey with the Bleacher Report logo posted on X by @BettingBae is a satirical or fake post, even though it looks real at first. The user mentioned that @hoodiemelo was the original Instagram user to share the post.



For those who enjoy a good laugh, Hoodiemelo is a fun page. Therefore, Giddey did not say that he watched March Madness instead of the NBA.

Why are people relating March Madness to Giddey?

For those who missed the post, it was a jab at Josh Giddey's purported meeting with a minor that made headlines in the latter part of last year. After becoming involved, the police investigated the situation. The league stepped in as well, but Giddey was never put on suspension.

Advertisement

The girl's side was uncooperative, so the police decided not to press charges. Although Giddey may not have faced any legal repercussions, the 21-year-old guard has been subjected to constant boos by away supporters.

In practically every NBA arena, he has received loud jeers. Despite everything that has occurred, Giddey has remained silent and has never commented on the situation. Though he has been the target of numerous internet jokes and memes, it appears that the matter will stay closed until he speaks out about it at some point in the future.

ALSO READ: 'His career was on the line': Steve Kerr Praises Draymond Green For His Conduct Following Altercation With Rudy Gobert