'His career was on the line': Steve Kerr Praises Draymond Green For His Conduct Following Altercation With Rudy Gobert

The Golden State Warriors are going through a mediocre season for multiple reasons. One of the reasons has been the constant suspension of Draymond Green, who is their best defender.

The four-time NBA champion has been in trouble on the court with Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert and Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic and that has led to suspensions by the NBA.

However, the emotional Green has been lauded for his behavior by coach Steve Kerr since he got back on the team from the suspension. Green has only missed one game since his suspension, and that came on March 13 against the Dallas Mavericks because of a back ailment. Apart from that, the former NBA Defensive Player of the Year has not been accused of any misbehavior.

For Warriors coach Steve Kerr, having Green available in the game has been a luxury as they continue to fight for the best postseason spot at the end of the regular season.

Draymond Green bit the bullet for Kerr with the suspension. The Warriors center then proceeded to make the necessary personal adjustments that the league had requested.

What did Kerr say?

Kerr remarked, "I'm so proud of Draymond for the way he's come through that suspension," considering what Green had to go through.

“I genuinely believe that his career was in jeopardy. It was evident that we all desired genuine change, as did the league."

Draymond’s fitness is up to the mark after suspension

Beyond the suspension, Coach Steve Kerr wanted to know if Draymond Green could rejoin the team after missing so many games and was still in good shape. However, Kerr notes that the four-time NBA All-Star is doing well thus far and that he is still a vital member of the team.



"Draymond is one of the most intelligent, sensitive, and accomplished individuals I have ever met. He's got it worked out. We've won a lot of games thanks to him, and he's been a great leader and mentor for his younger teammates as well as being fiercely competitive," praises Kerr.

