Fact Check: Does Magadh University’s Chanakya 3D Model Look Exactly Like MS Dhoni?

Recently an image of a 3D model emerged on social media which many believe is the model of ancient Indian philosopher Chanakya created by the scientists of the Magadh University. The model looked extremely similar to former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, making it go viral on social media.

Did Chanakya look like MS Dhoni?

A Twitter user with the username @jerxn_ shared the images of the model claiming that it was the model of the Arthashastra writer, as he wrote, “Scientists at Magadha DS University have reconstructed this 3D model of how Chanakya, the author of Arthashastra might have looked.”

This post went viral as a lot of Dhoni fans started circulating it, stunned at the similarity with the former Indian cricketer’s face. While one fan wrote, “Dhoni lag raha hai,” another one wrote, “Scientists toh thala fans nikle (scientists are thala fans).”

Ankur Khatri’s model of MS Dhoni

However, it was later proved that the claims were false and no such model was created by the scientists at the Magadha University. Instead, the images were of the 3D model of MS Dhoni, made by a user named Ankur Khatri who posted the photos on an account named ArtStation. This account displays the art of various emerging artists.

Sharing the images of the model, Ankur wrote, “Hi friends i am doing likeness study of M.S. Dhoni hope you like it, its wip... project did not work on hair, its remain.”

Ankur had also shared a video of the making of a similar 3D model of MS Dhoni on his personal Instagram account. While speaking to a leading news site, the artist also confirmed that the model was created by him as he said, “I made these images with the help of software. These are the models of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni.”

Magadh University refutes the claim

The site also spoke to the media convener of Magadha University, Dr. Gopal Singh, who refuted that the institution has not been working on any such model which demonstrated the face of Chanakya.

Denying the claims, Dr. Singh said, “Magadh University have no such information. This news is false.”