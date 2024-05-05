Thalapathy Vijay and Nayanthara’s Villu to re-release on THIS massive occasion; details inside

Over the last few years, it has become increasingly common for certain special films to re-release on special occasions, for instance, the film’s anniversary, an actor’s birthday, and so on.

Just a few weeks ago, Thalapathy Vijay’s superhit Ghilli was re-released and was celebrated grandly across India. Now on a related note, Vijay’s very own Villu is all set to make a re-appearance on the big screens.

Karan Ayngaran announces the re-release of Villu

Announcing on X (formerly Twitter), Villu producer and distributor Karan Ayngaran wrote, “Get ready, Vijay fans! We have an exciting announcement that is sure to get your hearts racing!”

Further, he added that Villu is slated for a re-release in theatres on 21st June 2024 on the eve of Thalapathy Vijay’s 50th birthday. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness the magic of our one and only Vijay on the big screen,” he wrote.

Fans reaction to the Villu re-release announcement

As opposed to the expected celebratory reactions from fans, many expressed their disapproval upon hearing the announcement. A user wrote, "Vettaikaran, Thuppaki, Madurai, Tirupachi release these kind of movies. We don't need Villu re-release!"

More about Villu

Villu is a Tamil language action drama starring Thalapathy Vijay and Nayanthara in the lead roles. The film is a remake of the Bollywood movie Soldier, starring Bobby Deol in the lead role. The Tamil remake has been directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Karan Ayngaran under the Ayngaran International production banner. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad has scored the music for the film.

Thalapathy Vijay on the work front

21st June is still a long way to go but in the meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay is currently filming for his upcoming movie GOAT, written and directed by Venkat Prabhu. The film also stars Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, and others in key roles. Archana Kalapathi has bankrolled the project under the AGS Entertainment banner while Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music for the film. GOAT is expected to hit the big screens sometime in October 2024.

