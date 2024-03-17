Fact Check: Is Derick Rose Really Retiring As Chicago Bulls Commentators Go Viral?

The biggest question on the internet right now is Is Derrick Rose retired. The internet can be sometimes a very nasty place on most days. As NBA fans would have witnessed from Saturday night's game between the Chicago Bulls and the Washington Wizards.

Is Derrick Rose really retiring?

Bulls play-by-play announcer Adam Amin and color commentator Stacey King believed a false story that Derrick Rose, a former Bulls star and current Memphis Grizzlies PG, was retiring from the NBA after 15 seasons. King pulled up a "report" from the broadcast, which turned out to be a bogus account imitating ESPN NBA writer Adrian Wojnarowski.

It was a fake account imitating as Adrian Wojnarowski. The fake account wrote, “BREAKING: Derrick Rose is announcing his retirement after 15 seasons, sources tell ESPN.”

Derrick Rose is not retiring for now, but who knows what he decides with his future. Derrick Rose is one of the most underrated PGs in the world. Also, he is a 3 time NBA All-Star.

Chicago Bulls commentator Stacey King said, “Derrick Rose is retiring after 15 seasons”

Stacey King was the one to bring the reports up during the Bulls-Wizards match-up. If Derrick Rose himself was there he would have laughed at it hysterically.

King said, “It is out on the internet. Adrian Wojnarowski reporting that Derrick Rose is retiring after 15 seasons. To which Amin responds, “How about that?”

King should have double-checked with the producer or another member of the team, since many such phony accounts impersonate Wojnarowski. He will probably likely do that the next time around.

Rose, of course, has not retired and is still a member of the Memphis Grizzlies' team. He is now sidelined after being diagnosed with osteitis pubis.

Rose has only played 24 games with the Grizzlies in 2023-24, averaging 8.0 points, 1.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 0.3 steals per game. The end is nigh, but he isn't leaving just yet.

