What happened to Ja Morant? Grizzlies star set to miss rest of the season for THIS reason

The Memphis Grizzlies have declared that their star player, Ja Morant, won't participate in the remainder of the season due to a labral tear in his right shoulder.

Ever since his selection as the second choice in the 2019 draft, Morant has stood as the backbone of the Memphis team.

He displayed a spectacular performance in the last regular season with an average of 26.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 8.1 assists in a total of 61 games.

His shooting success level was 46.6 percent from the floor and 30.7 percent from a deep range.

However, the start of the 2023-24 season saw a setback for Morant as he faced suspension for the first 25 games.

The reason behind this was a video that captured him with a gun, and it was the second time in two months. Marcus Smart and Derrick Rose stepped in to fill Morant's shoes during his suspension.

The medical update from the Memphis Grizzlies unveiled that Morant had suffered a subluxation of his right shoulder during the training session on Saturday.

Persistent discomfort and instability led to an MRI revealing an unsuspected underlying labral tear. Morant will now undergo surgery to end his season but is likely to make a complete recovery in time for the 2024-25 season.

For the Grizzlies and their supporters, this comes as devastating news. Despite a dismal beginning to the season in Morant's absence, a potential revival was on the horizon after his return.

They had a 6-19 record during Morant's 25-game suspension but showed improvement once he rejoined the team.

The Grizzlies will now have to contend the remaining season without their star point guard.

Ja Morant's injury and the Grizzlies' playoff prospects

With Morant proving critical to the Memphis Grizzlies' footage, his absence likely delivers a knockout punch to their playoff aspirations.

The Grizzlies already faced an uphill task securing a playoff spot with Morant; now, without the point guard powerhouse, their chances are even more diminished.

This season has dealt a harsh blow to the Grizzlies, with Morant's injury being the heaviest.

Morant has not only been a vital player for Memphis but also an exceptional performer with an average score of 25.1 points and 8.1 assists per game this season.

Without him, the Grizzlies have faltered, marking a 7-20 record in games he sat out. As it stands, they're 13th in the Western Conference, bearing a 13-23 record.

Morant's sidelining for the rest of the season has undoubtedly diminished the Grizzlies' playoff prospects.

Nevertheless, the team remains undeterred and focused on nurturing and harnessing its young talent, aiming for a robust comeback next season.

