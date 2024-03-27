Fans Speculate Taylor Swift Yelling at Travis Kelce During Recent Malibu Lunch Date; Reality Check

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been traveling through the country, enjoying as much time together as possible. Recently, the two were spotted having a lunch date in Malibu. In one of the pictures captured by paparazzi, it appears as if Taylor Swift is yelling at Travis Kelce. Fans believe they were in an argument.

One picture from Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's weekend date has resurfaced and is going viral. In the picture, fans believe that it appears as if Taylor Swift is yelling at Travis Kelce. In fact, there's a debate on Reddit about what Taylor is indeed yelling about to the Chiefs' star boyfriend.

One fan wrote, "I already asked you for that," predicting Taylor's words. Another fan said, "Lol she looks mad." Then there's another fan who took a sarcastic route with her comment. The fan said, "he looks like a kid that's being scolded by his mother lmaoooo."

"Not a fan of either one but what if she is saying, "I fricking love this lasagna!!" I mean I get passionate about food," another fan said. Well, it does seem like that they might be talking about the food.

Keeping the debate aside, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are having a great time together. The two have been off work for a while and are using it to travel around the country. After having a fantastic time in the Bahamas, the two are expected to go to Italy next.