In September 2023, a romantic affair between SKIMS founder, Kim Kardashian and NFL player, Odell Beckham Jr was reported in the news. Two months later, when Beckham celebrated his 31st birthday with a lavish party in New York City, Kim Kardashian was among the guests. Kardashian's presence at the event further fueled the rumors about her and Beckham.

On February 10, 2024, Kardashian and Beckham attended the Super Bowl LVIII party hosted by Michael Rubin's Fanatics in Las Vegas. Although they arrived separately, the alleged pair was spotted sharing a warm hug in the outdoor area.

Recently, the duo made an appearance at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. They were spotted laughing and chatting as they left the venue alongside Kardashian's best friend, Tracy Romulus.

In the past, Kim Kardashian was hitched to Kanye West from May 2014 to March 2022. They have four children together. In December 2022, West remarried a designer named Bianca Censori. Often, Kanye and Biana are in the news for all the controversial reasons.

As rumors about Kardashian and Beckham continue, some fans have started questioning the authenticity of their alleged relationship and speculate that it could be just for show.

How Did Fans React to Kim Kardashian and Odell Jr. Beckham’s Recent PDA-Filled Video?

The drama started when a Reddit account named “r/KUWTKsnark” reposted a video of Kardashian and Beckham Jr. sharing affection at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

“What the p**ck is she saying to him and what’s up with the hand movements?” wrote the account admin.

To which, another user responded saying, “Obviously staged…how can you act like this in a suspiciously empty room at an Oscars party and not notice someone filming u? This is almost as bad as Kylie and Timmy’s make-out session at the Beyonce concert.”

“Notice the watermark on the video? It's TMZ and they work with Kim. They always have the so-called exclusive pictures where in reality it's whatever Kim feeds them,” read a second reply.

One fan wrote how Kim is trying to compete with her ex-husband Kanye West and his new wife, Bianca.

“This is funny because there are multiple videos from the other day of Bianca smiling and singing with Kanye at one of his parties. She actually knew Kanye's song,” read a separate comment.

To which, somebody responded saying, “ Everything she does is calculated but I will tend to go as far as everything she does now is calculated to compete with Bianca.”

One fan questioned Odell Beckham Jr.’s character and wrote, “OBJ is a clout chaser and a male thot. He's been with multiple women like Amber Rose, Iggy Azalea, Gigi Hadid, Zendaya, Demi Lovato, and now Kum. Trust me, he's only using Kim for the little clout she has left, his son's mother is 10x more attractive than Kum and younger. He's going to dump her like Pete did. Mark my words!”

Few other fans echoed similar sentiments.

“When she put her hands on him I recoiled it looked like he wasn’t even looking at her bro WTF.”

“I think she is saying Look at me the cameras are rolling.”

“That didn't look like flirting, that looked like....actually, I don't even know what that looked like.”

Odell Beckham Jr. is currently a free agent in the NFL. He started his NFL career in 2014 when the New York Giants selected him as the 12th overall pick. Odell played with the Giants until 2018. He then moved on to play for the Cleveland Browns from 2019 to 2021.

After his time with the Browns, Beckham briefly joined the Los Angeles Rams in 2021 but was later released by the team. In 2023, he had a brief stint with the Baltimore Ravens, where he recorded 35 catches for 565 yards and three touchdowns before parting ways with the team.