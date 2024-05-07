Watch: Anthony Edwards' Video of Trying to Find Who Farted on Timberwolves Bench Goes Viral

On Monday, Anthony Edwards had plenty to celebrate after the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Denver Nuggets 106-80 in Game 2. At one point in the game, though, Edwards became quite agitated because it seemed like someone on the Timberwolves' bench farted, and he wanted to find out who it was. Whatever the case maybe, what counts is that Edwards was beaming at the finish as they triumphed handily. Having started the series as the underdog, the Timberwolves have now won both of their games in Denver to take a commanding 2-0 lead.

Anthony’s Performance in the First Two Games

Although he wasn't quite as good as he was in the first game (scoring 43 points), the 22-year-old still managed to finish with 27 points, 2 rebounds, 7 assists, and 2 steals. The Timberwolves are now just two victories away from making their second-ever trip to the Western Conference Finals, thanks to Edwards' leadership. He has genuinely turned around a franchise that had been lost in mediocrity for more than ten years.

The Ant-Man Showing His Class in the Playoffs

This season, the Timberwolves made significant progress as they concluded with a 56-26 record, good for the third seed in the Western Conference. They were paired with the Phoenix Suns in the opening round, so there were still some concerns about whether they would go far in the playoffs. Phoenix had defeated the team by double digits in each of their three regular-season meetings, but Edwards made sure the odds would be reversed in the postseason. Edwards was the best player on the court as the Timberwolves swept the Suns, outlasting them in the process.

Even though it was extremely impressive, many people believed Edwards could only take this team to the Conference Semifinals. Now that the Wolves have a significant 2-0 lead, unless or until there is an absolute breakdown with Minnesota, it will be difficult for the Nuggets to make a comeback in the series.

