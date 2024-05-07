‘MyCareer Side Quest’: NBA Fans Troll Jamie Jaquez Jr for Sharing Stage With Joe Biden at Cinco de Mayo Celebration

President Joe Biden recently celebrated Cinco de Mayo with former UCLA basketball star Jaime Jaquez Jr. at the White House. During the event, Jaquez, now a Miami Heat point guard, had the honor of introducing President Biden, acknowledging the proud and accomplished Mexican-Americans who paved the way for him.

Jaquez expressed his pride in continuing their legacy and upholding the traditions of hard work, a strong moral code, and the importance of family that are emblematic of the Mexican-American community.

However, it was not long for the NBA fans to catch the gaze of the six feet six tall California born youngster through the livestream. Soon after the videos were posted on X/Twitter, fans went on to troll Jaquez Jr with MyCareer references.

A fan wrote: “MyCareer side quest”

FYI, As per NBA2K.fandom.com, MyCareer in NBA 2K is the primary game mode and campaign storyline in the NBA 2K series. In this mode, players create a personalized MyPLAYER and guide them through a transformative journey to the NBA, beginning with high school, college, or the NBA's G-League.

Although he was not the only one to put forth the NBA 2K remark, there were a couple of more enthusiasts pulled up to the comments section to mark their presence. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Also Read: ‘That’s the Reason LeBron Has Four Rings’: Stephen A Smith Hints Why LeBron James Doesn’t Have 6 Rings

Jamie Jaquez Jr Proudly Embraces his Dual Citizenship

As a dual citizen of both Mexico and the United States, Jaquez's presence at the event symbolized the ongoing contributions of Mexican-Americans to the fabric of American society, and his speech emphasized the importance of celebrating and recognizing the invaluable role of this community in the nation's history and growth.

Jaquez's representation of his Mexican-American heritage goes beyond his basketball career. He has been actively involved in initiatives to support and empower the community, including launching the Jaquez Family Scholarship Fund in collaboration with the UCLA Latino Alumni Association and UCLA Alumni Association.

Additionally, Jaquez made history as the first Mexican basketball player to be selected in the first round of the NBA Draft and previously represented Mexico at the 2019 Pan American Games.

Also Read: Agitated Anthony Edwards Is Tired of Comparison With Michael Jackson and ‘Want It to Stop’