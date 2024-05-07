Will Conor McGregor Retire if He Loses at UFC 303 Against Michael Chandler: DETAILS Inside

Conor McGregor is finally gearing up to return to the UFC octagon after almost three years. Last time, the Notorious one faced former long-time rival Dustin Poirier for the third time at UFC 264.

Dustin Poirier targeted the bad legs of Conor McGregor and sniped his leg with low kicks; at the end of the first round, McGregor’s leg snapped. Dustin Poirier was announced as the winner of the fight, and now a score of Conor and Dustin is one victory for Notorious and two victories for Diamond.

The former Lightweight champion is training hard to step his foot inside the UFC octagon after three years. This summer at UFC 303 pay-per-view, Mystic Mac will face lightweight contender Michael Chandler in the main event. UFC 303 is set to take place on June 29, 2024, at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, part of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Area, United States.

Michael Chandler recently gave an interview to New York Post Sports, where he talked about retiring Conor McGregor at UFC 303.

Chandler said, "You have to buy this Pay-Per-View because this could be the last time you see Conor McGregor fight. I truly believe what I will do to him on June 29 will warrant and merit him ever stepping back in the octagon."

“That being said, Conor might be able to pull off the greatest comeback in combat sports history. The guy did snap his leg, it was a very gruesome injury, and many, many people wrote him off.”

Conor McGregor UFC Record

1. UFC on FUEL TV: Mousasi vs Latifi - Apr. 06, 2013

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Marcus Brimage

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 1

- Time: 1:07

2. UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs Sonnen - Aug. 17, 2013

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

3. UFC Fight Night: McGregor vs Brandao - Jul. 19, 2014

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Diego Brandao

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 4:05



4. UFC 178: Johnson vs Cariaso - Sep. 27, 2014

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 1:46

5. UFC Fight Night: McGregor vs Siver - Jan. 18, 2015

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Dennis Siver

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 2

- Time: 1:54

6. UFC 189: Mendes vs McGregor - Jul. 11, 2015

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Chad Mendes

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 2

- Time: 4:57

7. UFC 194: Aldo vs McGregor - Dec. 12, 2015

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Jose Aldo

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 0:13

8. UFC 196: McGregor vs Diaz - Mar. 05, 2016

- LOSS: Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz

- Method: SUB (Rear Naked Choke)

- Round: 2

- Time: 4:12

9. UFC 202: Diaz vs. McGregor 2 - Aug. 20, 2016

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz

- Method: M-DEC (Majority Decision)

- Rounds: 5

- Time: 5:00

10. UFC 205: Alvarez vs McGregor - Nov. 12, 2016

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 2

- Time: 3:04

11. UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor - Oct. 06, 2018

- LOSS: Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov

- Method: SUB (Rear Naked Choke)

- Round: 4

- Time: 3:03

12. UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy - Jan. 18, 2020

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 1

- Time: 0:40

13. UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor - Jan. 23, 2021

- LOSS: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 2

- Time: 2:32

14. UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 - Jul. 10, 2021

- LOSS: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier

- Method: KO/TKO

- Round: 1

- Time: 5:00

