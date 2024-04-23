Former World Heavyweight Champion Is Reportedly Planning His WWE return: Report

They say, you never retire from pro-wrestling. And it’s damn true! We have seen the likes of Shawn Michales, Edge, Daniel Bryan, The Undertaker return to the ring after announcing their retirement. And now, a WWE Hall of Famer, and a former World Heavyweight Champion is planning for his WWE return, if not full time then at least for at least one match in a pay-per-view.

The wrestler is none other than Booker-T, the 6 foot 3 inches tall wrestler, who is one of the most decorated names in the industry. A six-time world champion in professional wrestling, Booker T recently has revealed that he is planning his WWE return. The 59-year-old wrestler is not even on a break, but actively working as a commentator at WWE’s NXT brand.

Booker T returned to the ring in 2023 at the Royal Rumble, but that was just for a few minutes, and he was eliminated within a short span of time. Though he has been added to the Hall of Fame, Booker T has never had a farewell match in the WWE where he has spent more than 2 decades of his life. So, maybe Booker T might have the grit for one more match in WWE.

What Has Booker T Said On His Return?

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T admitted that wrestling is difficult to walk away, but he is looking for yet another match. “It’s hard to walk away from it. It really is. It’s so hard. I look at Matt and Jeff, Chris Jericho, Taker, The Rock sneaking into WrestleMania 40. That’s what the business is. We never really retire. Even myself, I’m thinking about having another match at Reality of Wrestling,” he said.

He also revealed that he has been rigorously training for his return match in the gym. “I’ve been training. I’ve been getting myself together in the gym on a regular basis. I’m on the 30 day ab workout. I’m like, man, I can still do this. How are you gonna tell a man he can’t do it no more? You can’t do it,” he said.

When Was The Last Time Booker Fought In WWE?

You would be surprised to know that Booker T has not had a singles match in WWE for the past 17 years. The last time he was involved in a storyline in WWE was in 2007, and then he was a heel character. He went to TNA in 2007, and for the next three years was there.

In 2011, he marked a return at WWE Royal Rumble, but was eliminated within no time. Post his Rumble appearance, Booker T took on the role of commentator, even turning SmackDown’s general manager once. Then in 2019, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and it was considered that he would now not return to the ring.

However, Booker T appeared at Royal Rumble 2023, before being once again eliminated quickly. In essence, he always kept the doors of his return to the ring open, and this is how he is preparing himself for one more final match in WWE. Let’s see who Booker T booked. And it needs no second thought that his final match in wrestling would definitely take place at WrestleMania.

