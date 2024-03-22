Geri Halliwell Has List of Rules for Christian Horner Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations and Red Bull Boss Is ‘Hurt’ by It

Geri Halliwell has finally laid out her requirements to her husband Christian Horner in order to salvage their broken marriage. The Daily Mail reports that Horner is saddened by his wife's lack of faith in him, but he has agreed to meet her demands. The ex-Spice Girl stood by her husband, who is the CEO of Red Bull, during allegations of coercive behavior that arose during an investigation into the team principal of Red Bull. The 50-year-old found himself at the center of an internal dilemma after being accused of inappropriate conduct towards a female employee, who may choose to appeal the decision.

The former Spice Girl, who also has a seven-year-old son named Monty with Horner, has been a supportive wife and stood by her husband despite all the accusations he faced. She was heartbroken by the allegations made against her husband, whom she married in a magnificent wedding back in 2015. This intense scrutiny on Horner has had a significant impact on their lives, as they divide their time between their farmhouse in Oxfordshire and a home in north London. Nevertheless, she has decided not to travel to Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix and has established some guidelines for her husband.

What are the rules that Gary Halliwell has set for her husband?

The Sun reported that Horner is currently in Melbourne without his wife, but she has set some rules for him. One of the rules is that he must avoid any contact with the said woman. Additionally, Halliwell has to be aware of all the messages that Horner sends during the day.

The ex-Spice Girl supposedly wants the woman to be fired, but Red Bull Racing can't just do it without a valid reason so she's currently suspended. GBN also mentioned that the team's principal isn't pleased with the rules set by his wife. Christian is said to be trying to stay positive, but she's really upset and not talking to anyone.

He's not pleased with the rules she's set, but she insists she loves him and needs to prioritize their relationship's well-being. Her husband has agreed to this and is determined to do whatever it takes to make her happy and keep their bond strong.

How did the couple meet?

Christian Horner tied the knot with Geri Halliwell on May 15, 2015. They got engaged on November 11, 2014, after meeting a year prior. Their paths crossed at the Monaco Grand Prix in 2009, but they reshuffled their social circles before starting a romance.

The couple’s relationship had come under fire once after the Red Bull Chief left his long-term partner Beverly Allen six months after the birth of their daughter Olivia. But everything went well and Ginger Spice announced her engagement with honor with an advertisement in the TTimes.

However, now their relationship is being tested again. Do you think they will succeed?

