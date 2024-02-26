Spice Girls Unite for ‘Mortified’ Geri Halliwell Amid Husband Christian Horner’s Sexting Allegations, Reveals Mel B

In the midst of allegations against Christian Horner, Geri Halliwell has found solace and support from her Spice Girls bandmates.

Spice Girls unite for Geri Halliwell

Geri's husband, Christian Horner, the team principal of Red Bull Racing, has been embroiled in a scandal involving allegations of sending 'sexually suggestive' texts to a female employee on his team. Despite Christian's firm denial of these claims, the situation has undoubtedly taken a toll on Geri, leaving her reportedly 'mortified' by the allegations.

Geri Halliwell, reportedly devastated by the allegations against her husband, Christian Horner, has been enveloped in support by her former bandmates. Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton, and Victoria Beckham are reportedly offering their support to Geri as she navigates through this challenging period. According to dailymail, they are providing quiet support behind the scenes, ensuring Geri knows she is not alone.

Mel B, one of the band's outspoken members, disclosed that the group has been actively reaching out to Geri, ensuring she knows she's not alone during this difficult time. "We have a WhatsApp group and we have sent messages," Mel B shared to the Us Sun.

Particularly notable is Victoria Beckham's, or Posh Spice's, role in providing support, a source told OK! Magazine, "They always got on well and have been there for each other through the difficult times. When Geri was having a bit of a stormy relationship with some of the other Spice Girls, Victoria supported her and helped her through. It's the same now Victoria wants to support Geri in any way she can. Victoria and David have had some really low points together as a couple and Geri was there for her."

The scandal has reportedly left Geri 'devastated', leading her to momentarily disconnect from her bandmates and even from close family friends like the Beckhams on social media, though she later reversed this decision.

A friend added as per Daily Mail, "Geri is devastated and has been struggling to eat and sleep. Her family and fellow Spice Girls are worried about her. I hear Christian is trying to pep her up to stay positive, but she has gone to ground in the way she did after she left the Spice Girls. She’s not speaking to anyone."

The allegations against Horner have led to an internal investigation within the Red Bull Racing team, with further details of the accusations emerging in the media, including claims of 'inappropriately controlling behaviour' and 'sexually orientated' messages, as reported by De Telegraaf. This scandal comes at a tumultuous time for Geri, who has maintained a lower profile in recent years, focusing on her family and personal life.

Christian Horner's Determination Amid Allegations

Christian Horner has openly addressed the accusations against him, emphasizing a 'business as usual' attitude despite the ongoing investigation. His recent public appearances, notably at the Red Bull car launch, were marked by a serious demeanor, a departure from his typically jovial self. Horner insists on his innocence and the support he receives from his wife, Geri Halliwell, and the broader F1 community, underscoring a belief in overcoming this personal and professional hurdle.

"I have a very supportive family and a very supportive wife. My focus has been on the job and the season ahead," Horner stated, underscoring the personal support bolstering him during this turbulent period. Despite the ongoing inquiry, Horner emphasized the unity and focus within the team, aiming to defend their world titles with undiminished zeal.

