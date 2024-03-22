Cristiano Ronaldo Had to Make Key Change to Enter GOAT Conversation with Unfazed Lionel Messi, Claims Gerard Pique

Gerard Pique, who was Lionel Messi's former Barcelona team player and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United teammate, has provided insight into the latter’s thoughts during his rivalry with the Argentinian. While talking with Talk Sports, Gerrard Pique spoke on many things including his time at Manchester United and how Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to be part of the “GOAT” conversation.

Pique says about Ronaldo, “He started as a winger at Manchester United, he was very skillful then when he moved to Madrid he started to become a goalscorer, like a pure No.9. At Manchester United when I played with him, he loved to do tricks and he was very skillful. But I assumed that he realized that at Real Madrid if you want to be the best, you have to score a lot of goals."

Pique suggested this because Ronaldo made a significant shift in his game following his £80 million move to the Santiago Bernabeu. While Ronaldo was predominantly used as a winger under Sir Alex Ferguson, his great thirst for scoring goals became apparent during his final season at Old Trafford, and it remained throughout his stint in La Liga.

Cristiano Ronaldo wasn’t a “priority” for Lionel Messi

Messi and Ronaldo dominated European football for 15 years, and both have collectively won the Ballon d'Or ten times in a row.

Never has football been ruled so fiercely by two talents whose competitive edge rapidly turned into a rivalry fueled by their allegiances to either side of the El Clasico split. But Pique was asked if Cristiano Ronaldo has ever crossed onto Lionel Messi's mind.

Pique said, “He wasn’t that type of guy. He was very team-focused even though he was getting front-page headlines in the newspapers. He was very close with all of us and just focused on winning titles like the Champions League. He was the best and he was winning the Ballon d’Or. It wasn’t something that was a priority for him.”

Messi and Ronaldo are 36 and 39 years old, respectively, and show no signs of slowing down. Messi is trying to improve his record as the most decorated player in MLS history at Inter Miami, while Ronaldo has 36 goals in 39 appearances this season for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.

