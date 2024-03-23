'HAND ON THAT BOO..': NBA Fans Mock PJ Washington's Hand Placement with Wife Alisah Chanel in Photo

The Dallas Mavericks organize their annual fundraising event, the Mavs Ball, which acts as the core fundraiser for The Mavs Foundation.

This event aims to provide support to non-profit organizations throughout North Texas. It unites fans, VIPs, partners, and the Mavericks community to commemorate philanthropic work and gather funds for vulnerable children, women, and families.

At the 2024 Mavs Ball on Friday, new Dallas forward PJ Washington and his wife Alisah Chanel were the center of attention and admired by fans, particularly for their playful interaction on the red carpet.

This annual event, set up by the team, generates funds for The Mavs Foundation, and during the red carpet photo session, Washington was spotted endearingly placing his left hand on his wife's behind, which became a talking point among fans.

After being traded from the Charlotte Hornets and joining Dallas in early February, the 25-year-old ex-Kentucky player, Washington, has participated in 18 matches.

He's delivered an impressive performance with an average of 10.2 points and 5.7 rebounds within 32 minutes of play. His versatility in covering multiple positions effectively boosts the fluidity and diversification of the Mavericks' offensive strategy.

Who is PJ Washington's Wife Alisah Chanel

As an American Instagram sensation, Alisah Chanel primarily shares lifestyle, beauty, and fitness content. She plays the dual role of a brand ambassador and event emcee.

She tied the knot with NBA star PJ Washington, the father of her son born in December 2022, following their engagement in August of the same year. Family and friends witnessed their dazzling nuptials.

Their marriage stirred both admiration and criticism across social media, including a message of goodwill from Brittany Renner, PJ Washington's ex, countering the negative comments.

Alisah Chanel captivated her Instagram followers with exquisite snapshots from their wedding that included glimpses of their chic wedding outfits and family pictures.

Embracing their new journey explicitly as "The Washingtons Part 1," PJ Washington and Alisah Chanel remained unfazed by digital reprovals. As a player for the Charlotte Hornets, PJ Washington initiated the NBA season with a robust display of his on-court prowess.

