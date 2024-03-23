Is Stephen A Smith Playable Character in Fortnite? Addressing Rumors of NBA Analyst's In-Game Presence

Certainly, Fortnite has witnessed quite an array of intriguing partnerships, folding in notable fictional figures and real-life celebrities and musicians.

Yet, a recent idea for collaboration that has emerged in the Fortnite community - a skin for Stephen A Smith, the renowned NBA analyst and TV personality - could be one of the most unusual so far.

The suggestion surfaced when @TheCasno, an X user, discussed the possibility of Stephen A Smith getting his personalized skin in Fortnite. This evoked a response from Stephen A Smith, as he dropped a tweet addressing the idea.

However, as of now, the "First Take" analyst hasn't made it to the game's extensive list of character options.

Attired in his trademark suit and tie, Stephen A. Smith's video game double appeared quite animated while gearing up in the Fortnite Battle Bus. The NBA fans had varied reactions to this idea, with a majority excited about the prospect of using his character in an online match.

Nevertheless, the original gameplay footage credit goes to Moisty Media (@MoistyMedia), who holds a reputation for creating Fortnite art.

Amusingly, Smith responded positively to the gameplay footage on his podcast "The Stephen A. Smith Show, " despite it being fabricated. The NBA analyst seemed eagerly anticipating the day when the game would finally feature him as a selectable character.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Anthony Edwards Injury Update: Will The Minnesota Timberwolves Star Play Against Cleveland Cavaliers?

Devin Booker Joins Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Lineup, Continuing NBA Trend in Popular Video Games

The renowned Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker will soon appear as part of the renowned first-person shooter game's roster. He will appear in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III as part of the upcoming third-season bundle. Previously, his co-player Kevin Durant was featured as a playable character in the game in May 2023.

Devin Booker appeared in the trailer for Modern Warfare III which was released in October 2023 along with the famous rapper 21 Savage.

"Yo rook, where’s your squad at?" quoted Booker in the brief.

Booker, being 27 years old, is a regular player of this shooting game and often live streams his gameplay on Twitch. He was gaming in March 2020 when he came to know about the 2019-20 NBA season suspension due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

This Phoenix Suns player also uses the game to blow off steam, especially after losing a match. For instance, following a loss to the LA Clippers in the opening game of the 2023 NBA playoffs, he turned to Call of Duty to vent out his frustration.

"I just jumped onto 'Call of Duty' to blow off some steam," expressed Booker at a press conference.

His ex-teammate Chris Paul threw light on Devin's addiction to the game, stating, "That's all he does, that's all he does is play 'Call of Duty'."

Kevin Durant was the first player from the NBA to become an Operator Skin in the third season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

The launch of the third season of Modern Warfare III is eagerly awaited in April.

ALSO READ: Indiana Pacers vs Golden State Warriors: Preview, Streaming Details, Injury Reports and More