Happy Birthday Kyrie Irving: List of His Top 5 NBA Performances

Kyrie Irving was born on March 23, 1992 to his parents Drederick Irving and Elizabeth Irving in Melbourne, Australia. Born to a basketball playing father, he has seen the court right from his childhood.

Today, on his birthday, we are delving into his best five NBA performances.

#5. 42 points rally against the Boston Celtics on March 23, 2017

Kyrie Irving's exceptional performance against the Boston Celtics was a standout moment in the game and remembered as one of the top knocks of his career. On March 23, when playing against the Celtics, Irving had a dominating performance and sailed the Cavaliers to victory.

Despite rolling his left ankle in the third quarter of the game, Irving displayed his sheer dedication and stayed on the floor to clock 19 points in the same quarter. His contribution proved pivotal in the team’s win and his score stood at 42 at the end of the crucial game.

#4. Game 7 of the 2016 nba finals June 19, 2016

Kyrie Irving's performance in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals was not defined by statistical brilliance, but by one iconic moment that etched his name in basketball history. In a tense showdown against the Golden State Warriors, with the championship on the line, Irving took center stage in the final moments.

With the game tied at 89-89 and less than a minute left, Irving faced off against Stephen Curry, executing a memorable 25-foot 3-point jumper that sealed the title for Cleveland. This shot, famously labeled as "the biggest shot in NBA history" by the Wall Street Journal, showcased Irving's composure and skill at the tender age of 24, elevating him to hero status amongst Cavaliers fans and basketball enthusiasts alike.

#3. Irving's Hot streak on April 5, 2021

Irving had an electrified rally for the Brooklyn Nets that led to a resounding 114-112 against the New York Knicks. Back then, in the 10 games after the All-Star break, Irving was on a scoring tear and notched his third 40-point game with a stellar 15-of-28 shooting display.

Maintaining an average of 30.0 points per game during this stretch, Irving has demonstrated an impressive shooting efficiency of 52.1 percent from the field.

Furthermore, his versatility was on full display with three consecutive double-doubles, including a standout 15-assist game against the Chicago Bulls, marking one of the highest single-game assist totals in his career.

#2. 39 points against the Celtics on May 30, 2021

Kyrie Irving tallied an impressive 39 points and 11 rebounds against the Boston Celtics, leaving an indelible mark on the game. His exceptional scoring prowess and ability to contribute both offensively and defensively were integral to the Brooklyn Nets' commanding 141-126 victory on that day.

He also secured a formidable 3-1 lead in the first-round playoff series. Irving's performance not only fueled the Nets' momentum but also demonstrated his unwavering determination and impact as a key player in high-stakes playoff matchups.

#1. 31 points against Kings to end three-game losing streak on April 5, 2023

Kyrie Irving had another stellar performance against the Sacramento Kings last year to bolster the Dallas Mavericks' playoff aspirations. Not only did his 31 points complemented by forward Christian Wood’s contributions but also ended Mavs disheartening three-game losing streak.

Particularly in the fourth quarter where he contributed 19 crucial points that assured the Mavericks' victory. Despite the challenges faced since Irving's trade to Dallas, his remarkable impact in this game underscored the Mavericks' potential to make a resounding impact in the postseason.