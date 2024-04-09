'He Doesn't Have That Option': Jamahal Hill Predicts He Will Dominate Alex Pereira Using THIS Game Plan at UFC 300

Jamahal Hill is a fighter who has a promising career ahead of him. With notable victories against Glover Texeira and Thiago Santos, Sweet Dreams has established himself as a tough contender in the division.

Hill is set to face Alex Pereira in the highly-anticipated UFC 300 on the weekend. The Brazilian fighter looks to defend his Light Heavyweight Championship belt against the American contender.





Jamahal Hill anticipates domination of Alex Pereira at UFC 300

The upcoming UFC 300 event has fans thrilled. Fan-favorite fighters like Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira are expected to display a beat-down of their opponents in the octagon.

Headlining the card is Jamahal Hill who is set to capture the Light Heavyweight Championship belt against Alex Pereira.

However, the odds of this fight heavily favor the current champion. Due to Alex’s popularity amongst the crowd and his promising knock-out finishes, the fans bet on the Brazilian kickboxer to end the fight via knockout.

This seemed to have Jamahal Hill frustrated on multiple occasions. The American has touched on his opinions regarding fans’ pick against him. In a recent interview with UFC.com, Sweet Dreams talked about his predictions regarding the fight.

“He don’t have that option of ‘I’m gonna see if I can take him down.’ He grabs me, he’s f****** done!” said Hill to UFC.com. Sweet Dreams warned Alex Pereira regarding his expertise on the wrestling side.

The American fighter looks to dominate Poatan on the ground in case the Brazilian tries to take him down. Hill ruled out the only possibility where Pereira could dominate him, and that is striking. Sweet Dreams said, “Only thing that he can do is strike with me.”

Putting aside Pereira’s kickboxing skills, Jamahal Hill looks to control the fight via his takedown skills. As a Brown Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Sweet Dreams has put on an incredible performance in the octagon against contenders who appeared to be no match for the fighter.

Also read:

Justin Gaethje Talks About Islam Makhachev Fight Amidst Comparisons With Khabib Nurmagomedov

Alexander Volkanovski predicts Jamahal Hill vs Alex Pereira

The fan-favorite Alexander Volkanovski recently uploaded a video offering his predictions on the highly-anticipated UFC 300 event. The former UFC Featherweight Champion failed to hold back on giving his thoughts regarding Jamahal Hill vs Alex Pereira.

“Hill ain’t gonna be afraid of Pereira’s striking,” claimed Volkanovski. Although Pereira has a history of brutalizing his opponents with his kickboxing skills, the Australian fighter believes Sweet Dreams to withstand the force.

Alongside Volkanovski, Hill also predicted to out-strike the Brazilian fighter. The American heavyweight’s expertise falls on his highly-experienced Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu skills. Since he offered to outperform Pereira in his own game, fans found it to be a challenge for the fighter.

“I’m gonna have to lean towards Pereira,” stated The Great. The Australian fighter touched on Hill’s previous injuries being a setback in his triumph to victory. Alongside the majority of fans who predicted the Brazilian champion to emerge victorious, Volkanovski appears to be one of them.

Meanwhile, Jamahal Hill is the current #1 ranked fighter in the Light Heavyweight division. Although he suffered a loss against Paul Craig, Sweet Dreams managed to bounce back and redeem himself. If history is an indication, Hill would look forward to shocking the world despite Alex being the favorite.

Also read: