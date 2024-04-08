Justin Gaethje Or Max Holloway? Former Champion Alexander Volkanovski Confused Regarding UFC 300 Co-Main Event

The upcoming UFC 300 is set to be a record-breaker in the sport. Headlined by Alex Pereira, who is set to defend his title against Jamahal Hill, this match-up is anticipated by a lot of fans of the organization.

Adding to the aforementioned bout, Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje go head-to-head for the BMF belt. This co-main event has garnered a lot of attention due to the divisive nature of predictions about the fight.

Alexander Volkanovski predicts Max Holloway vs Justin Gaethje

Former UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski is one of the most respected fighters in the division. His knowledge regarding the sport knows no boundaries. The Australian contender recently offered his two cents regarding the upcoming fight.

On his YouTube channel, Volkanovski uploaded a video of his predictions regarding the eagerly-anticipated Justin Gaethje Vs Max Holloway fight at UFC 300. Unexpectedly, the fighter was witnessed undergoing a change of mind concerning the divisive match-up.

“I would lean towards Justin Gaethje,” said Volkanovski. The fighter credited The Highlight’s power and stamina as attributes for his potential victory. Although the Australian contender praised Holloway’s resistance, his biases stood with Gaethje.

Towards the end, the fighter reconsidered his decision to pick Gaethje. “I have to lean towards Gaethje. Or, do I go all out and back Max Holloway?” said Volkanovski. Despite finalizing his winner to be The Highlight, The Great appeared to be unsure regarding the decision.

“I’m gonna say, for my pick will be Max Holloway,” said Alexander Volkanovski. The Great seemed to have concluded his prediction and put his money on the Hawaiian fighter. The Former Featherweight Champion credited UFC 300 for having exciting match-ups, naming the aforementioned bout.

ALSO READ: 'He's A F****** Loser': Justin Gaethje Slams Jorge Masvidal Following Remarks On Beating The Highlight For BMF Belt

Dustin Poirier offers his predictions regarding Justin Gaethje Vs Holloway

Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirer has also chimed in to predict the eagerly-awaited Justin Gaethje Vs Max Holloway at UFC 300. Due to his previous experience facing both fighters in the octagon, the lightweight contender provided his expertise regarding the match-up.

“Just judging off the odds, if Max is a dog, you gotta go with Max,” said Poirer. The Diamond referred to Holloway’s well-documented resistance in the octagon. The Hawaiian fighter is known to withstand hard blows in his previous fights that seem to have no effect on him.

“I think Max’s length, his rhythm and striking will give Gaethje some problems,” claimed Dustin Poirer. At UFC 236: Poirier vs Holloway 2, the Diamond witnessed facing challenges against Blessed despite delivering his toughest strikes.

The American native addressed fans’ underestimation of Max Holloway’s stature. Since the Hawaiian fighter is immigrating from Featherweight to Lightweight for this BMF fight, fans and fighters alike predict his supposed small stature to be a challenge in this bout.

However, Poirier debunked this theory. “People think Max is small. Max isn’t a small guy,” said the Diamond. The Louisiana native claimed Holloway to be a well-statured man who is not to be underestimated in the octagon.

Justin Gaethje is favored to hold his BMF title against Max Holloway. However, if history is an indication, Blessed has followed a tradition of surprising the audience with his brutal performances.

ALSO READ: Was Jon Jones Arrested Amid Assault Allegations? UFC Heavyweight Champion Responds to Viral Rumor