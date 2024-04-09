Justin Gaethje Talks About Islam Makhachev Fight Amidst Comparisons With Khabib Nurmagomedov

Justin Gaethje is one of the toughest fighters to exist in the UFC. Amassing a record of 25 wins and 4 losses, The Highlight has managed to carve a space for himself in the lightweight division.

The current BMF Champion has also had his run-ins with UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev. Both fighters have been going back and forth regarding a fight for the title. This time, Gaethje touched on the Russian contender’s skills in the octagon compared to veteran Khabib Nurmagomedov





Justin Gaethje compares Islam Makhachev’s skills with Khabib Nurmagomedov

Former Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is widely regarded as the ‘Greatest Of All Time’ in UFC history. Being the longest-reigning champion in the division, The Eagle managed to emerge victorious against every contender he faced in the octagon throughout his career.

As one of his prodigies and training partners, Islam Makhachev has been compared to The Eagle throughout his career. Possessing similar styles, the 32-year-old appears to be following the path of the undefeated former champion.

Fellow lightweight contender Justin Gaethje offered his thoughts on Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s skill level comparisons. In an interview with Shak MMA, The Highlight insisted on his ‘Islam is not Khabib’ statement.

When the host questioned Gaethje on the previously mentioned statement, the American fighter said, “I think he’s gonna be hard to beat.” As a contender who had faced Nurmagomedov in the octagon, Gaethje claimed the Russian to be a hard fight.

“But, he’s not invincible. The world knows it. He’s been beat before. And, I think that’s the biggest difference,” said Gaethje. Unlike Khabib, Islam managed to suffer a loss in his record.

The Highlight stated this as a reason while discussing Islam’s imperfections and the possibility of beating him in the octagon.

A fight between Gaethje and Makhachev is a lightweight clash fans are eagerly waiting for. Both fighters have agreed to face each other following the highly-anticipated UFC 300 this weekend.

Sean O’Malley’s thoughts on Islam Makhachev Vs Justin Gaethje

‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley is one of the most popular names in the sport. The UFC Bantamweight Champion looks to defend his title moving forward. His other avenues include hosting a podcast on his YouTube channel.

The fighter has touched on a potential fight between Islam Makhachev and Justin Gaethje. Suga expressed the interest he had regarding the fight and provided his thoughts and predictions for the bout.

Fans and fighters alike predict the Russian fighter to emerge victorious against the American. However, O’Malley gushes on The Highlight’s striking ability, power, and his previous out-striking performances.

“Remember how good Gaethje looked vs Fiziev. He out-kick-boxed him,‘ said Suga. The Bantamweight Champion recalled Justin’s fight against Rafael Fiziev where he managed to outperform the Azerbaijani.

Although Suga talked about Islam’s striking attributes, he refers to Gaethje's kickboxing skills to be superior to the Russian’s.

Islam Makhachev vs Justin Gaethje is the most-anticipated match-up. Following The Highlight’s potential victory against Max Holloway, fans want to witness a lightweight clash between the aforementioned contenders for the title.

