'He Might Not Go to Sleep': Justin Gaethje Promises Violent Finish Against Max Holloway at UFC 300

Fight night is approaching! On April 13th at UFC 300, lightweight contenders Justin Gaethje 'The Highlight' and Max Holloway will collide in a battle for the BMF title. Gaethje, known for his relentless pressure and thunderous punches, boasts a frightening 23-5 record, with 19 victories by knockout.

Holloway, the former featherweight king with a legendary chin and a 23-6 record, is looking to re-establish himself at lightweight. Will Gaethje's prediction of a doctor-stoppage TKO come true? Can Holloway withstand the onslaught and prove his worth at lightweight?

Will Holloway's iron chin crack? Justin Gaethje vows brutal TKO at UFC 300

Justin Gaethje has made a formidable declaration ahead of his UFC 300 bout against Max Holloway. "I will finish Max," Gaethje confidently stated, setting the tone for what's anticipated to be a fight of the night. However, he elaborates, "He might not go to sleep the traditional way, but I think I will inflict enough damage to where the doctors need to stop it."

This prediction, shared via a Championship Rounds Twitter clip, wasn't just a passing comment. It was highlighted with a caption that amplified the statement's gravity: "Justin Gaethje predicts he will finish Max Holloway via doctor stoppage TKO at #UFC300 😳."

Gaethje delves into his strategy. He underscores his ability to "create damage" as unparalleled, suggesting a fight that won't just test Holloway's skill but also his endurance and resilience. Gaethje's assertion isn't merely about securing a win; it's about making a statement. In fact, Chael Sonnen is speaking in the same tone as Gaethje.

Advertisement

Sonnen questions Holloway's move back to lightweight

Chael Sonnen casts doubts on Max Holloway's strategic move to face Justin Gaethje at lightweight in UFC 300. Sonnen articulates his concern, emphasizing, “What I am attempting to prove is 55 has not been overly fruitful for Max. So what is gonna be different this time?” He highlights the significant challenge Holloway faces in jumping weight classes, especially against a powerhouse like Gaethje.

Sonnen further points out the inherent disadvantages, noting that the sheer size and power of some of the natural 155-pound fighters is much greater than Holloway’s.

Holloway will undoubtedly come prepared, but can his legendary durability withstand Gaethje's relentless pressure and thunderous punches?

ALSO READ: Max Holloway Wants THIS Former UFC Legend to Present 'Real Life BMF' Title at UFC 300