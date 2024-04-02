'You Guys Think I Care?' Max Holloway Addresses Backlash Regarding Controversial Challenge Toward Francis Ngannou

Former UFC Featherweight Champion Max Holloway is a veteran fighter in the sport. Making his debut in 2012, the Hawaiian contender has amassed a record of 25 wins and 07 losses throughout his career.

Recently, statements made by Blessed landed him in the headlines. The fighter claimed to take on Francis Ngannou as he skips multiple weight divisions. The Hawaiian contender also doubled down on his opinion regarding the challenge.

Can Max Holloway step into the octagon against Francis Ngannou?

On his YouTube channel, Max Holloway uploaded a video sharing his training process for the upcoming UFC 300. The 32-year-old spoke of his confidence going into the fight against Justin Gaethje and the conditioning for the bout.

Amidst these discussions, Holloway expressed a potential fight against Francis Ngannou. The Hawaiian contender addressed fans who attacked Blessed for his views regarding the hypothetical bout.

Following this, Max doubled down on these claims in a recent interview with MMAJunkie. The featherweight fighter went on to express his resentment toward fans who limit the fighter to his weight class.

Max Holloway said, “I saw a couple people be like ‘Yeah, wait until Francis Ngannou calls him out’. You guys think I care?” The former champion stood his ground on a potential victory against Francis Ngannou despite the drastic weight difference.

“The last time I checked, Francis Ngannou freaking bleeds blood just like me brother. His blood is red,” claimed Blessed. The confidence of stepping into the octagon against a fighter who is levels above in terms of weight class is a maneuver that Holloway seemed to have perfected.

“You can get caught with a good one,” conveyed Holloway. The featherweight contender believes himself to have the potential of beating The Predator.

Possessing wins over tough contenders such as Jose Aldo and Frankie Edgar, Max Holloway is one of the most durable and resilient fighters to be established by the UFC.

Dustin Poirier predicts Justin Gaethje Vs Max Holloway at UFC 300

Lightweight contender Dustin Poirier offered his predictions on the Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway that is set to take place at UFC 300. Both fighters appear to be locked in and ready to take each other on in the eagerly-awaited fight.

As a former opponent of both the aforementioned fighters, Poirier had his thoughts regarding a clash between the two. The American fighter touched on his respect for the contenders, their respective weight-cuts, and Holloway’s striking ability.

“I think I would put my money on Max,” said The Diamond. The American fighter officially predicted the Hawaiian former champion to emerge victorious in the fight.

“Him [Max Holloway] and Gaethje probably walk around the same weight,” claimed Poirier. This remark was at the back of fans supposedly under sizing Blessed concerning his opponent.

“The striking, timing of Max, his range, his durability, it’s a coin toss but if I was betting I’d bet Max,” revealed Dustin Poirier. The Diamond believes Holloway to be the superior striker among the two and predicts a victory for Blessed.

Dustin Poirier unfortunately suffered a loss in his bout against Justin Gaethje at UFC 291. Although the American fighter showed respect for both contenders, Holloway appears to be Diamond’s winner of UFC 300.

