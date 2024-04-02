Max Holloway Wants THIS Former UFC Legend to Present 'Real Life BMF' Title at UFC 300

UFC 300 is shaping up to be epic! Max Holloway (21-7 UFC) is set to challenge Justin Gaethje (8-4 UFC) for the coveted BMF title on April 13th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Both fighters are known for their relentless pressure and exciting fighting styles. This lightweight clash promises fireworks! But who will walk away with the BMF belt? And who will have the honor of presenting it?

Traditionally, a celebrity guest presents the BMF title to the winner. In the past, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson presented the belt to Jorge Masvidal. This time around, however, Max Holloway wants Mark Coleman as the presenter. Why does Holloway want Coleman to present the title? Is it just about the fight or more?

Will 'The Hammer' Coleman present the BMF belt? Holloway makes his case

Holloway doesn't have a movie star in mind, but rather a UFC legend: Mark Coleman. This unexpected choice stems from Coleman's recent display of incredible courage. In March, Coleman's house went up in flames. Thankfully, his dog, Hammer, alerted him to the danger, waking Holloway from his sleep.

Without hesitation, Coleman prioritized his family's safety. He rushed in and rescued his elderly parents from the fire. However, Coleman's heroism didn't stop there. In a selfless act, he re-entered the burning house to save his beloved dog. Sadly, Hammer succumbed to smoke inhalation, but Coleman's bravery undoubtedly saved his parents' lives.

While Coleman himself suffered from smoke inhalation and required hospitalization, he recovered quickly and even returned to the gym within a week. Reflecting on Coleman's act, Holloway expressed his deep respect, saying, "The only correct answer is Mark Coleman, man, especially with what he went through recently, with his dog, and his dog waking up, and his dog waking him up to go save his stuff. And he go in there and run for his dog. Guy's a 'G,' bro. That's a real-life BMF."

Moreover, Holloway hinted at a UFC promo featuring Coleman, speculating it as a potential nod to his request. "I think they [UFC] used him in that little promo video, too, right? Facing off with 'DC' [Daniel Cormier], right? Yeah? That picture? Yeah, they did. So, maybe that's a hint. Maybe, he comes. Would be sick if he did it. It would be an honor to get him to do it," he added. But is UFC really inviting Coleman?

Mark Coleman confirms UFC 300 attendance!

Mark Coleman's recent Instagram post has ignited excitement among UFC fans, as he confirms his attendance at UFC 300. With palpable enthusiasm, Coleman shared, "I’m so excited today. The UFC is bringing me in, giving me and my daughters tickets to the biggest show ever, UFC 300 in Las Vegas. So stoked, let’s go. The BMF belt, that’s the one I’m excited about. The main event is huge as well. The whole card is sick. See you there."

He reflects a profound appreciation for life, adding, "What a great day to be alive. Be the best version of yourself you can be; you never know when you’re gonna need it. Sober is cool, carnivore diet, nine ancestral tenants, Hammer House for life." Coleman's message resonates with anticipation and a call to personal excellence, setting an inspirational tone for the event.

So are you excited to see Coleman in attendance? And who do you think he would be giving the belt to?

