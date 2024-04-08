‘How Do You Make It Mean the Absolute Most?’: Triple H Praises Seth Rollins After WrestleMania 40

Seth Rollins has been a fighting champion, and he has proven to the WWE Universe once again why he regards himself as the fighting champion of WWE. Seth Rollins has worked most on this year’s WrestleMania 40.

At WrestleMania, 40 Night One, Seth Rollins teamed up with Cody Rhodes and wrestled a team of The Rock and Roman Reigns, and the match ended up becoming one of the longest WrestleMania matches of all time.

At WrestleMania 40 Night Two, Seth Rollins defended his WWE Heavyweight championship against Drew McIntyre, where he lost his title.

The Drip God then made his appearance at WrestleMania 40, at the main event match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, at the end in his Shield attire to break Roman Reigns mentally.

Everyone got their credits for WrestleMania 40, from Cody Rhodes to Roman Reigns, The Rock, and more. Unfortunately, Seth Rollins didn’t get the flowers he deserved for his performance at WrestleMania 40.

Triple H posted an appreciation post for Seth Rollins on his official Twitter Account. He expressed, “How do you make steel and leather become a most sought after possession? How do you get men to give their blood, sweat, and tears to attain it? How do you make it mean the absolute most? Seth “Freakin” Rollins.”

Cody Rhodes Talks About Bringing Back OG Eagle Wing WWE Championship

Cody Rhodes has finally ended his story and became the WWE Undisputed Championship at WrestleMania 40 after he ended the iconic reign of Roman Reigns.

The newly crowned champion made an appearance at Patt McAfee's show, where he talked about rumors of revamping the WWE Undisputed Championship and particularly bringing back the old iconic eagle-winged WWE championship.

Cody Rhodes expressed, "I think it would be special to see a championship, one that I grew up on. They know what I'm talking about. I get it, but I'm not in charge of anything. Triple h is in charge of everything, but you guys are right. The winged eagle. If it doesn't happen, don't get mad at me. I will do what I did last time, and I'm going to try my best."

