Will Cody Rhodes Present New WWE Undisputed Championship on Night After Raw Edition? Details Inside

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes finally concluded his story at WrestleMania 40 after he defeated The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 40 Night Two. The iconic 1300-day reign of Roman Reigns has finally come to an end.

At the edition of Monday Night Raw after WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes is expected to make the first appearance as WWE Undisputed champion on Monday Night Raw.

According to recent reports, Cody Rhodes will introduce a new version of the WWE Undisputed Championship and can retire Roman Reigns’s OG Undisputed Champion on the upcoming edition of Monday Night Raw.

Xero News has reposted a previous report from February regarding WWE Undisputed champion, “Universal Championship has been retired. The title will simply be The WWE Championship.”

Even Cody Rhodes said before winning the WWE Undisputed Championship that he would bring some changes to the Championship if he won it against Roman Reigns.

Cody Rhodes said, “The belt that ultimately Roman has now that we call the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Which, if I win this thing on Sunday, we are not calling it this long-winded designation. It’s just the WWE Championship.”

Even fans and experts are predicting Cody Rhodes will revamp the WWE Undisputed Championship in his style. Fans are suggesting Cody Rhodes bring back the OG WWE eagle-winged championship.

WrestleMania 40 Results

WWE kept its word and promised to make this year's WrestleMania 40 one of the biggest showcases of immortals ever. WWE fans loved this year's WrestleMania 40. All 13 matches on the card were above expectations. Here are all the matches and the winner list.

WrestleMania 40 Saturday, April 6

1. The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Seth "Freakin" Rollins and Cody Rhodes: Winners - The Rock and Roman Reigns

2. Sami Zayn vs. Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship: Winner - Sami Zayn

3. Jade Cargill, Naomi, and Bianca Belair vs. Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane: Winners - Jade Cargill, Naomi, and Bianca Belair

4. Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso: Winner - Jey Uso

5. Rey Mysterio and Andrade vs. Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar: Winners - Rey Mysterio and Andrade

6. Six-Pack Tag Team Ladder Match (Raw Tag Team Championship and SmackDown Tag Team Championship): Winners - Awesome Truth (Raw Tag Team Championship) and A-Town Down Under (SmackDown Tag Team Championship)

7. Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship: Winner - Rhea Ripley

WrestleMania 40 Sunday, April 7

1. Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Winner - Cody Rhodes

2. Bayley vs. Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's Championship: Winner - Bayley

3. Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens for the United States Championship: Winner - Logan Paul

4. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles: Winner - LA Knight

5. Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits vs. The Final Testament in a Philadelphia Street Fight: Winners - Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits

6. Damian Priest cashed in Money in the Bank vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship: Winner - Damian Priest

7. Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship: Winner - Drew McIntyre

