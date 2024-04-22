How Much Did Ryan Garcia Earn After Betting 2 Million Dollars on Himself to Win Against Devin Haney?

Ryan Garcia faced Devin Haney in boxing and shocked the entire world after he finally gave Devin Haney his first professional loss. Ryan was the underdog in a match against WBC Super Lightweight champion Devin Haney.

Devin Haney had a perfect record of 31 wins and no losses before meeting King Ry inside the boxing ring. Ryan managed to land some vicious punches on Haney and dropped him thrice on the boxing canvas, stating that he was as dangerous as he claimed during the fight build-up.

The fight was as crazy as the fight build-up between Haney and Garcia. According to a recent report circulating on the internet, Ryan Garcia placed a massive $2 million bet on himself winning against Devin Haney. Reports suggest after Ryan Garcia won against Devin Haney he earned $12 million.

Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney Full Card Result

1. Ryan Garcia defeated Devin Haney (c) via majority decision.

2. Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Sean McComb ended in a split decision in favor of Arnold Barboza Jr.

3. Bektemir Melikuziev defeated Pierre Dibombe via technical decision.

4. David Jimenez defeated John Ramirez via unanimous decision.

5. Charles Conwell defeated Nathaniel Gallimore via sixth-round TKO

Ryan Garcia Record

Devin Haney: Win - Decision - Majority (2024.04.20) Oscar Duarte: Win - Left Hook, Follow-Up Punches - 2:51 - R8 (2023.12.02) Gervonta Davis: Loss - Body Shot - 1:44 - R7 (2023.04.22) Javier Fortuna: Win - Left Hook - 0:28 - R6 (2022.07.16) Emmanuel Tagoe: Win - Decision - Unanimous (2022.04.09) Joseph Diaz: Cancelled Bout (2021.11.27) Javier Fortuna: Cancelled Bout (2021.07.09) Luke Campbell: Win - Left Hook Liver Shot - 1:58 - R7 (2021.01.02) Luke Campbell: Cancelled Bout (2020.12.05) Francisco Fonseca: Win - Check Left Hook - 1:20 - R1 (2020.02.14) Romero Duno: Win - KO/TKO - 1:38 - R1 (2019.11.02) Avery Sparrow: Cancelled Bout (2019.09.14) Jose Lopez: Win - Retirement - 3:00 - R2 (2019.03.30) Braulio Rodriguez: Win - KO/TKO - 1:14 - R5 (2018.12.15) Carlos Morales: Win - Decision - Majority (2018.09.01) Jayson Velez: Win - Decision - Unanimous (2018.05.04) Fernando Vargas Parra: Win - KO/TKO - 2:55 - R1 (2018.03.22) Noe Martinez Raygoza: Win - KO/TKO - 1:45 - R8 (2017.12.16) Cesar Alan Valenzuela: Win - KO/TKO - 2:59 - R3 (2017.11.02) Miguel Carrizoza: Win - KO/TKO - 0:30 - R1 (2017.09.15) Mario Antonio Macias: Win - KO/TKO - 1:14 - R1 (2017.07.15) Tyrone Luckey: Win - KO/TKO - 2:20 - R2 (2017.05.06) Devonaire Jones: Win - KO/TKO - 0:55 - R2 (2017.02.03) Jose Antonio Martinez: Win - KO/TKO - 2:00 - R2 (2016.12.17) Mario Aguirre: Win - Retired - 3:00 - R2 (2016.10.14) Jonathan Cruz: Win - KO/TKO - 1:44 - R2 (2016.08.17)

