How Much Money Did YouTube Make From Banned Controversial Influencer Andrew Tate Videos? Find Out

Former kickboxing champion and controversial viral social media sensation Andrew Tate is best known for expressing his unfiltered views on multiple topics from women, government, how to escape normal ways of making money, and more.

Self-proclaimed “Top G” is widely regarded as the “King of Misogynists”. He is also popular for showcasing his luxurious lifestyle on the internet from his expensive cars, watches, and mansions.

Andrew Tate used to make content on social media alongside his brother and business partner Tristan Tate. In 2022, after Tate Brothers were massively boosting on social media they were banned from YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter for exploiting the policies of hateful speech.

On the ban of Andrew Tate’s YouTube content, a YouTube spokesperson expressed, “We terminated channels associated with Andrew Tate for multiple violations of our Community Guidelines and Terms of Service, including our hate speech policy.”



TikTok also issued a public statement on Andrew Tate's ban and said, “Misogyny is a hateful ideology that is not tolerated on TikTok.”

He further said, “Our investigation into this content is ongoing, as we continue to remove violative accounts and videos, and pursue measures to strengthen our enforcement, including our detection models, against this type of content.”

Later, after Elon Musk acquired Twitter, he unbanned Andrew Tate on the platform, and currently Andrew Tate posts on Twitter (now X) and the Rumble platform.

In 2024, a recent report by the Center for Countering Digital Hate stated YouTube earned almost 2.4 million dollars from advertisements on all videos available on Andrew Tate.

The research stated The Real World channel had a total of 450 million views and another unnamed channel also sharing Real World content has 300 million views.

Andrew Tate's mixed martial arts record

Andrew Tate is world famous for expressing his controversial views on the internet. Many fans might not know, but he initially gained popularity as a combat star. He gained a name as one of the most popular kickboxers in the United Kingdom.

He has managed to capture the title four times in his career in two different weight classes. Tate even tried his hands in mixed martial arts.

Andrew Tate's MMA record

Amateur record breakdown:

1. Win: Luke Barnatt - Decision (unanimous) - Ultimate Warrior Challenge 12 - Mar 20, 2010 - Round 3, 5:00 - Essex, England

2. Loss: William Morley - Decision (unanimous) - Ultimate Warrior Challenge 2 - Nov 4, 2006 - Round 2, 5:00 - Southend-on-Sea, England

3. Win: Lee Mayo - Submission (guillotine choke) - Ultimate Warrior Challenge 1 - Jun 10, 2006 - Round 2, 1:05 - Southend-on-Sea, England

Professional record breakdown:

1. Win: Shane Kavanagh; KO (punches); Ultimate Warrior Challenge 13; June 6, 2010; Round 1, 3:00; Essex, England

2. Loss: Reza Meldavian; Decision (unanimous); Ultimate Warrior Challenge 4: June 2, 2007; Round 3: 5:00; Essex, England

3. Win: Matthew Wilkins - Decision (unanimous) - Ultimate Warrior Challenge 3 - Feb 24, 2007 - Round 2, 5:00 - Essex, England