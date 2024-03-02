Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are head over heels in love with each other.

In the NFL 2023 Season, Taylor Swift became a regular attendee at Kansas City Chiefs games to cheer for her boyfriend and team's TE, Travis Kelce. Since her first appearance at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023, Swift has attended 13 of Kelce's games throughout.

In a reciprocal gesture, Travis Kelce joined Taylor Swift during her Eras Tour in Sydney this past February. The lovebirds' mutual support for each other's milestones has become the talk of the town.

Recently, on The Sports Shop With Reese and K-Mac podcast, Chiefs coach Dave Merritt revealed that Taylor has been attending Chiefs games in incognito mode. She escaped the paparazzi's notice until the camera's watchful lens spotted her in the crowd in September 2023.

“When she started to come around, it was privately. She was coming into the stadiums without people really knowing it until the camera put a big spotlight on it,” said Merritt on Swift's covert appearances.

Merritt also added that Swift's presence added a positive vibe to the team's dynamic.

Travis Kelce Hits Restaurant As Taylor Swift Gears Up For Singapore Eras Tour

After Taylor Swift's highly Eras Tour in Australia, the pop sensation has now set her sights on Singapore. Swift touched down in the Lion City on February 27.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Singapore will take place from March 2 to March 9.

On the other hand, Travis Kelce, who made a brief visit to Sydney to catch up with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, returned to Las Vegas on February 24. He was just in time to join the celebrations with the Chiefs squad following their Super Bowl LVIII win in 2024.

Kelce was spotted partying alongside Chiefs teammates, including star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, at the XS Nightclub in Wynn Las Vegas over the weekend. On Wednesday, Travis was seen at the Nobu Malibu, as captured in exclusive photos obtained by Page Six.

NFL fans and Swifties are now eager to see whether Kelce will once again fly across the oceans and continents to support Taylor at her Singapore leg of the Eras Tour!