‘I Gotta Come Back’: Dwight Howard Extends His Heartfelt Support to Earthquake Affected Taiwan

NBA superstar Dwight Howard has conveyed his unwavering support to the people of Taiwan following the devastating 7.4 earthquake that struck the nation. The disastrous natural calamity claimed 13 lives with over a thousand injured.

In a heartfelt video message, Howard expressed his deep concern, offering his thoughts and prayers to all the families affected by the tragic event. The news of his pledge to return to Taiwan and initiate a relief project shines bright as his genuine commitment to aiding those suffering from the aftermath of the calamity.

Through his video message, Howard said, “I gotta come back. I would love to come back to Taiwan very soon to help do a relief project for all the fans there. Bring the smiles and everyone to Taiwan just to kinda get your mind shifted.”



With a focus on bringing solace and smiles, Howard's compassionate gesture amplifies the profound impact of sports figures in uniting communities amidst adversity.

His promise to organize a relief project with the aim of bringing comfort and assistance to the fans in Taiwan comes from his unwavering dedication to giving back to the community that embraced him during his time playing for the Taoyuan Leopards.

However, Howard was not happy with his contract with the Taoyuan Leopards. He reportedly claimed that he was offered a significant 65% less value as compared to his earlier season deal.

As per TVBS News, he said, ' I felt like I brought value to the team. I was very disappointed. I felt like I deserved more."

