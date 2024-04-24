‘The Bettors Had Him’: Shannon Sharpe Makes BOLD CLAIM Against Rui Hachimura After Lakers Loss to Nuggets

The recent game loss for the Los Angeles Lakers is not going well with their star studded reputation. With only three out of nine players crossing the double digit points mark in the Game 2 of the Playoff Round, the Lakers lost a significant amount of potential point-making play.

One name that did not live up to the expectation was Rui Hachimura. The Toyama born power forward for the Lakers is averaging just 13.6 points per game. His lackluster performance continued to the last Nuggets game when the team needed him the most.

Despite playing for 38 minutes in the game, Hachimura only had three points to his name that too with only five rebounds. However, his performance caught Shannon Sharpe’s attention and he delivered scathing criticism against Rui.

While putting his analysis for the Lakers-Nuggets game on ESPN's First Take, Sharpe said, " "Rui, I don't know, maybe he talking to Michael Porter Jr.'s brother. because I think he took the under on the 10 points the bettors had him. I'm saying that tongue in cheek. But I'm saying, bro, how you miss that many easy layups? How you have three points?"

With a touch of humor, Sharpe joked about Hachimura potentially communicating with Jontay Porter, who was recently banned lifetime for betting against himself.

The spotlight was cast on Hachimura's underwhelming offensive output, particularly his scoring struggles with just three points, leaving Sharpe and observers questioning Hachimura's impact on the game.

Additionally, after the Lakers lost to the Nuggets in Game 2, Shannon Sharpe particularly blamed LeBron James for not seizing the opportunity to win. Despite the Lakers having a 20-point lead, they let it slip away, allowing the Nuggets to come back and take the win. The analyst pointed out that it was the third quarter where the Lakers' lost grip over the game.

