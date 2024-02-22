‘I Thought Triple H Was F**king With Me’: Randy Orton Recalls Reacting to CM Punk’s WWE Return

Survivor Series WarGames 2023 ended as a shocker when former WWE champion and AEW champion CM Punk made his most anticipated and unexpected return to WWE after almost a decade.

Punk’s return was named as one of the best-kept secrets of WWE in recent decades. According to some reports other than some higher-ups and the CCO of WWE Triple H knew about CM Punk's return to WWE.

CM Punk wasn’t alone and came back, The Viper Randy Orton made his way back to WWE programming almost 1.5 years after recovering from back fusion surgery.

Randy Orton recently revealed his hilarious reaction when Triple H told him about CM Punk coming back while talking to Sports Illustrated.



Randy Orton expressed, “The day of Survivor Series, I’m about to get my boots on, I’m feeling the nerves, it had been a year-and-a-half. Triple H is like, ‘Hey Randy, I’ve got to talk to you for a second.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, what’s up, man?’”

“So he told me a couple of things. And then he went, ‘One more thing–Punk’s returning tonight.’ I thought he was f**king with me. I said, ‘You’re joking,’ and he was like, ‘No, I’m not. This is something that just happened in the last few days, yada yada yada” Randy Orton said.

Advertisement

He further said, “I was so excited for this surprise return. That’s never really been the case. They’ve always kind of stooged off the fact I was returning; they wanted those views. So I’d never had that surprise return. I could have been really pissed, and old Randy would have been pissed. It was a defining moment for me.”

“I went out there, we had a great WarGames match, everybody was excited that I returned, everybody was excited that Punk returned, and neither return stepped on each other. It was a testament to how much I’d grown. It would have been an issue only if I made it one, so I was proud of the way I handled it.” Randy Orton expressed on CM Punk making his return on the same day he made his return.

Elimination Chamber 2024 match card

Randy Orton is set to compete at Elimination Chamber 2024 which will take place this weekend on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at Optus Stadium Burswood, Western Australia, Australia. Here is the full match card. Apex Predator Randy Orton is set to break major records at Elimination Chamber 2024.

1. Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Raquel Rodriguez in a women's Elimination Chamber match

2. Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax for the Women's World Title

3. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) (c) vs. British Strong Style (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate) for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

4. Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul in a men's Elimination Chamber match

5. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at Grayson Waller Effect

ALSO READ: WWE Spoilers: Possible WrestleMania 40 Plans for the Rock Involving Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes Revealed