Randy Orton Set To Make History By Breaking THIS Major Record at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

WWE is set to host their second major pay-per-view of the year 2024, Elimination Chamber 2024 on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at Optus Stadium Burswood, Western Australia, Australia.

Elimination Chamber is one of the major WWE pay-per-views WWE hosts annually, this year will mark the 14th edition of the Elimination Chamber event.



WWE usually hosts two Elimination Chamber matches one for men and another for female superstars. A total of six WWE superstars participate in the match for the ultimate prize of championship or number one contender.



Six superstars enter the round cage structure with four locked pods, two superstars start the match and try to eliminate each other.

Four locked superstars get released from the pod chance by chance and the last survivor wins the Elimination Chamber match. There have been a total of 32 Elimination Chamber matches since 2002.



This year Randy Orton, LA Knight, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Logan Paul, and Kevin Ownes will enter the Elimination Chamber 2024 and the winner will challenge WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins.



The Viper Randy Orton is set to break a major Elimination Chamber record, Randy Orton will become the WWE superstar to enter the Elimination Chamber for the most time. Currently, he is in a tie with former WWE superstar Chris Jericho. They both have entered the Elimination Chamber eight times.



Viper will break the record this year with his 9th appearance at the Elimination Chamber 2024 match.



Advertisement

Elimination Chamber 2024 match card

WWE is set to host their 14th edition of the Elimination Chamber event, WWE is going international to host the event. This year’s Elimination Chamber 2024 will take place at Optus Stadium, Burswood, Western Australia, Australia this coming weekend on Saturday, February 24, 2024.

1. Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul in a men's Elimination Chamber match

2. Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Raquel Rodriguez in a women's Elimination Chamber match

3. Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax for the Women's World Title

4. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) (c) vs. British Strong Style (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate) for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

5. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at Grayson Waller Effect

Do you want to see The Apex Predator Randy Orton win Elimination Chamber 2024 and challenge Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40? Comment down below.

ALSO READ: WWE Spoilers: Possible WrestleMania 40 Plans for the Rock Involving Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes Revealed