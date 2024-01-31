WWE Spoilers: Possible WrestleMania 40 Plans for the Rock Involving Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes Revealed

The official road to WrestleMania 40 has started, Cody Rhodes won the Royal Rumble 2024 and is most likely re-challenging Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes faced Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 night two main event.

Unfortunately, Rhodes was unable to dethrone The Tribal Chief and claim his WWE Undisputed championship. Cody Rhodes is currently the favorite to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40

Other than Cody Rhodes the only names that pop up as the potential opponent for Roman Reigns is The Rock. Roman Reigns vs The Rock is one most requested dream matches of this decade. The match-up is in 11 years of making.

At Raw Day 1 edition The Rock dropped massive hints at a future feud against Roman Reigns. Dwayne The Rock Johnson asked fans if should he sit at the head of the table.

Since then fans have divided into two major sections one that favors Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns and another section of fans are in favor of The Rock vs Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.



After Cody Rhodes won Royal Rumble 2024 and challenged Roman Reigns at the ending moments of Royal Rumble 2024 pay-per-view. Since then the anticipation of Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns is at an all-time high.



Some recent reports by Xero News suggest the involvement of all three superstars at WrestleMania 40.



“Okay as people aren't getting it. Rock is due to be the host of Mania 40 there may be some involvement as well in Roman/Cody News will be made public by WWE soon.” Xero News via tweet.



New Bloodline member at WrestleMania 40

Current WWE programming and reports are favoring the Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns match at WrestleMania 40.

Regarding the result of the match, a report by Xero News suggests there are a lot of talks and decisions going on within WWE creatives about who could win at WrestleMania 40 Roman Reigns or Cody Rhodes.

The report even suggests, “Time will tell the decision will be Locked in the week of Mania as there is still a lot of factors for them to look into and consider.” the result of the match will be locked near WrestleMania 40 week.

A recent pitch was reported by Xero News, he teased the addition of a new member in The Bloodline faction. Xero News posted a picture of Jacob Fatu another professional wrestler from Roman Reign's family.



Later, adding to the rumor PWS expressed Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns can end in the same way as last year's Solo Sikoa interference helped Roman Reigns retain his championship. and this year new member Jacob Fatu could help Roman Reigns retain his championship

