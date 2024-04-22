’Keep Chanting We Want Celtics’: Oshae Brissett’s Strong Message to Heat Fans Ahead of First-Round Playoff Clash

Oshae Brissett has delivered a resounding message to Miami Heat fans ahead of the Round 1 clash for the Playoffs game. The Boston Celtics reserve had his open say of the enthusiastic Heat fans.

In his YouTube video, Brissett said, “I'm hearing some crazy chants in there, talking about some ‘we want Celtics’.”

However, ahead of their next meetup, he called on the loyal Miami fans and added, “So all I'm saying is, see you guys on Sunday at 1. Keep chanting, ‘We want Celtics.’ We'll continue this conversation after the first round.”

It all started when Brissett was watching the game highlight where the confident Heat fans were poking fun at the Chicago Bulls after resting them for a 112-91 loss.

The Heat fans rallied the Kaseya Center with loud chants of 'We want Boston' after the win as a gesture to bring in their next opponent to cull them down.

However, in his bold statement, Brissett acknowledged the fervent desire of Heat fans to face his team in the playoffs while cautioning them about underestimating the Celtics' capability to cause disruption.

The Heat Would be Cautious against the Celtics

The ongoing rivalry between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat has been nothing short of intense and dramatic. Since 2020, these two teams have met in the playoffs on three occasions, each encounter bearing the weight of preceding triumphs and defeats.

Last year, the Heat once again emerged victorious after a competitive seven-game run, securing a spot in the finals. This series has showcased the resilience and competitive spirit of both teams, solidifying their rivalry as one filled with unpredictable outcomes and high-stakes matchups.

Not to forget that the Celtics are coming from a league best 64-18 record from the NBA regular season.

Where the Heat's gameplay involves more of a physical style of playmaking, they are already down with Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier injuries.

