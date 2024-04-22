NBA Insider Spills Bean on Christian Wood’s Potential Return Ahead of Lakers Game 3 Against Nuggets

The Los Angeles Lakers got handed over an upsetting opener for the Playoffs as the Denver Nuggets got hold of them for 114-103. After the loss to the side led by Nikola Jokic, the Lakers are gearing up for the face off against the Nuggets on April 26 for Playoff Round 1 Game 3.

However, the Lakes might be on their road to cover up gaps in the squad while the big man Christian Wood is eyeing for a potential return to lay his hands for the second meet with the Nuggets.

As reported by Shams Charania of the Athletic and Stadium, Wood would be coming back from the knee injury that pulled him off the court for more than two months.

Wood has gone through an arthroscopic surgery as reports claim and will be with the team ahead of their playoff journey.

Christian Wood Had Fewer Games This Season

The Lakers' backup center, Christian Wood, who has been sidelined since Feb. 14 following arthroscopic knee surgery, got a committed date for return.

However, Wood has participated in 50 games during this season, maintaining an average of 6.9 points and five rebounds per game. This season has proved challenging for the veteran center, as he has encountered difficulty integrating into the team's rotation.

His performance from beyond the three-point line stands at 30.7%, marking his lowest three-point shooting percentage since the latter part of the 2018-2019 season. Nevertheless, the potential return of Wood could ignite the team's offense.

Wood possesses a remarkable scoring ability, which could prove valuable despite his recent struggles. His capacity to create space on the floor for the team could be beneficial, and the addition of another big man to the lineup can only enhance the team's prospects.

