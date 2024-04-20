Chiefs Fans Hit Back After Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Get Booed by Raiders Fans During a Dinner Date

NFL players often face criticism despite being adored by fans, as evidenced by a recent incident involving Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes. While dining out, the couple was booed by Raiders fans, but Chiefs supporters were quick to show their loyalty in response.

How Did Chiefs Fans React To Patrick Mahomes' Trolling?

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes are currently traveling to Cabo, Mexico, and were recently spotted checking out the local cuisine. The NFL couple went to Rosa Negra or Black Rose restaurant on Thursday to have some Latin American food during their vacation.

Also Read: Taylor Swift's New BFF Brittany Mahomes Goes on Date Night With Patrick Mahomes; Calls Him 'Babyyyyy'

But while they exited the eatery, the two were booed by some Raiders fans. The fans were spotted shouting "Raiders, Raiders, Raiders" to the Chiefs quarterback and his wife. But instead of confronting the trolls, the couple decided to ignore them and went their way.

Even though Patrick Mahomes ignored the trolls, his fans took over X (formerly Twitter) and decided to troll the fanbase back. "Have the Raiders even beaten him? This is sad af," a fan commented. Then another fan tweeted, "Imagine trying to troll your dad." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

More fans came together and trolled the Raiders fans. A fan commented, "Raiders take their first L of the season." There was one supporter who wrote, "Lol, the Raiders feel like losers." "I mean, they're just embarrassing themselves. Who the hell would admit to being a Raiders fan?" commented a Mahomes fan.

Advertisement

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes were spotted on their dinner date without their kids. The outing came just a week after the Chiefs star appeared on the front page of TIME's Magazine, following the Super Bowl victory over the 49ers. Raiders fans were upset back when Chiefs flags were all over the team's Allegiant Stadium during the Super Bowl game in February.