In Photos: The New York Jets ANNOUNCE New Jersey Designs for 2024 Season; Here’s Detailed Inspiration Behind It

The New York Jets have come up with their new jersey designs and it's a modern look to their previous fits. The previous collection was an experiment and it was a hit, leading to these new designs. Here are the pictures of the new jersey designs along with the new helmet.

Pictures of Jets Brand New Jersey

The Jets debut their "Legacy Collection," wearing white jersey with white pants in the first week of the 2023 season. The team recently added corresponding black and green designs to keep the change permanent under the team's overall rebranding plan.

The creation of these new jerseys was announced in February just a few minutes after the ending of Super Bowl 58. But the actual plans to get the jersey ready have been in the works since 2021, according to President Hymie Elhai.

The new jerseys consisted of single-striped pants paired with double-striped sleeves. On the pants there are nameplates. On the sleeves, there will be oversized numbers and fonts on the shoulder and back, to be the same as the 1978 to 1989 period.

The contrasting and striking colors that we can see around the neckline are a very radical change from the jerseys in 2019 to 2023. The updated logo was last used in 1997 and it features a sharp border jet shape along with a thick jet tail that is added to each helmet.

The jets in the logo are spelled across a full side of the helmet but despite that, it remains a rare-letter-based one. "It didn’t exude the speed of modern-day football. When you look at this logo, it reinforces what a jet plane should feel and look like," the Jets president said.

The team will be more dedicated to wearing the green jersey more often at their home grounds. Even though the sales of the green jersey have dipped quite a lot in recent years, but with the redesign, it's not going to be an issue. In fact, the black one has already become the favorite of fans and players.