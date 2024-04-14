In Photos: Aaron Rodgers SPOTTED Workout With USC Football Team As Jets Quarterback Prepares For NFL Comeback

Aaron Rodgers is all set to make his comeback with the New York Jets and the star quarterback appeared to have started the preparation as well. The Jets quarterback was recently spotted working out with some of his friends from the USC football team. Here are the latest pictures of Aaron Rodgers working out.

Pictures of Aaron Rodgers Working Out With USC Football Team

On Saturday, Aaron Rodgers was spotted running and working out with some of his old pals from the USC football team in a neighborhood in Los Angeles. The Jets star quarterback appeared to be wearing blue shorts underneath he had white compression leggings and black sunglasses.

Also Read: Aaron Rodgers Gets Trolled by Trump Supporter and Jets Owner Woody Johnson Over RFK Jr Controversy

Rodgers appeared to be pushing and encouraging others throughout the workout and was also spotted giving fist bumps to his mates. The group did take a water break, and Rodgers could be seen sitting on the curb stretching his body out and hydrating himself with water.

The former Packers quarterback used to play college football in California. Currently, he is recovering from the Achilles tear that he suffered last year on September 11. The Jets are starting their offseason program from Monday and it's voluntary. But it remains unknown if Rodgers will be present in the facility.

Also Read: Aaron Rodgers' Ex-Girlfriend Olivia Munn REVEALS Getting Diagnosed With Breast Cancer; Shares Heartfelt Message

The first two weeks of the program will be focused on the conditional and strength workouts, along with team meetings. Rodgers was a constant attendee throughout the voluntary program last spring. But considering that he's really into making an outstanding comeback, we might see him in the program.