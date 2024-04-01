Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been in the news quite a bit lately. It all began when Travis Kelce on his podcast New Heights revealed that he tried and failed to meet Taylor Swift after her concert in KC in June 2023. This sparked speculation that they might be dating. Months later, in September 2023, when Taylor Swift was spotted attending a Kansas City Chiefs game to cheer on Travis Kelce, it added fuel to the already raging fire around their dating rumors.

During her Time Person of the Year interview in December 2023, Taylor Swift clarified the timeline, saying they connected "right after" Travis mentioned her on his podcast. This confirms they were dating before she was first seen attending his game in September 2023. Travis and Taylor have been very supportive of each other's careers. Taylor attended Super Bowl LVIII to cheer on Travis's victory, and he flew internationally to catch some of her Eras Tour shows.

Now, amid the high-flying romance, insider reports have emerged that where Taylor Swift feels Travis Kelce is taking advantage of her mad fame. As per Globe Magazine, the source claims Travis is taking advantage of dating Taylor by getting VIP access to her shows, entry to exclusive clubs, and commercial deals due to his newfound fame. Additionally, the source suggests Taylor isn't that crazy about Travis and finds him annoying, especially when he talks about her on his podcast.

Well, Travis Kelce has indeed mentioned Taylor Swift a few times on his podcast, "New Heights" with his brother Jason Kelce. Most recently, at the beginning of March, Travis spoke about his amazing trip to Australia for Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" shows there. He called her the "biggest and best thing possible." Kelce even shared details about their visit to the Sydney Zoo and his experience at her concert.

The insider further claims that Taylor wants some space but Travis is being clingy, even planning to attend her European concerts uninvited. The source also says that Taylor's friends think Travis is using her for fame and mentions her name everywhere to get attention.

IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: It's important to take these statements with a grain of salt. Globe Magazine is known for celebrity gossip and doesn't always have the most reliable sources. The portrayal is very one-sided and focuses on negativity towards Travis. The Chiefs tight end may be enjoying the perks of dating a pop star, but it doesn't necessarily mean he's not genuine. Travis might be enthusiastic, but it doesn't mean he's being malicious by talking about her on his podcast.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Spent Quality Time in the Bahamas

Recently, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted enjoying each other’s company in the Bahamas. They were seen relaxing on Harbour Island, a small island known for its pink sand beaches. Photos went viral of them enjoying the sunshine amid waves of the West Atlantic Ocean, all while showing cute PDAs.

Plus, the couple was also photographed having lunch at Nobu Malibu. They were seen holding hands and dressed in coordinated outfits.