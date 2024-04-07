Iowa vs. South Carolina: Preview, Prediction and Streaming Details For NCAA Women's Tournament Championship

Caitlin Clark and the Iowa women's basketball team gear up for a championship clash in March Madness against South Carolina this coming Sunday.

Both the Hawkeyes, with a record of 34-4, and the undefeated Gamecocks standing at 37-0, hold the esteemed No. 1 seed positions.

Under the stewardship of Dawn Staley, South Carolina seeks to become part of the elite lineup of teams that secured the national title with an unblemished record.

Nine teams have achieved this feat so far, and it narrowly missed becoming the 10th last year when Iowa ousted them in the Final Four.

Despite the departure of all five starting members from the previous year, the Gamecocks return with an even deeper and better squad on either end of the court.

The team's veteran leader, Kamilla Cardoso, leads the scoring with an average of 14.3 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. The varied scoring options make South Carolina challenging to defend, with seven players averaging over eight points per game.

When Does the Iowa vs. South Carolina Game Start?

The match between Iowa and South Carolina is scheduled to commence at 2 p.m. CT this Sunday held at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse located in Cleveland, Ohio.

How to watch Iowa vs. South Carolina

When: Sunday, April 7 | 3 p.m. ET

Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Where to watch the Women's NCAA Tournament Championship Final match?

For enjoying the Women's NCAA Tournament Championship Final match, several choices are available. Tune in to either ESPN or ABC as they hold the tournament's exclusive broadcasting rights.

For non-cable users, consider subscribing to ESPN+, priced at $10.99/month, which gives you access to live streams of nearly all the season's games.

How to watch the Iowa vs. South Carolina match for free?

You can watch the Iowa vs. South Carolina match for free via the NCAA website which provides both condensed highlights and full replays. The NCAA's official YouTube channel also offers extensive highlights and game replays at no cost.

But, for live watching, you might think about a free trial of a streaming service such as DirecTV Stream, Fubo, or Hulu + Live TV. These services provide live streams of ESPN and other channels showcasing the game

Where to find the Iowa vs. South Carolina online?

Catch the Iowa vs. South Carolina Final Four showdown via ESPN, FuboTV accompanied by a free trial, Hulu + Live TV which also includes a free trial, or Sling TV with various promotional deals.

Is there an app for the Iowa vs. South Carolina match?

Indeed, you can utilize several apps to watch the Iowa vs. South Carolina match. Apps include the Women's March Madness & Final Four App, sponsored by AT&T, available on the App Store and Google Play. It brings you live scores, tournament brackets, social feeds, and much more.

