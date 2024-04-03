Is Travis Kelce Leaving NFL for Career in Hollywood? Chiefs Star REVEALS Post-NFL Plans Towards Entertainment Industry

Travis Kelce had an outstanding career in the NFL and is now looking to make a name for himself in Hollywood. The Chiefs' star recently revealed his future plans after retiring from the league, describing how he is "really interested in" Hollywood.

What Did Travis Kelce Say About His Career in Hollywood?

Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce recently sat down in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, where he revealed some exciting details about her career in Hollywood. Kelce has already taken the first step into this Hollywood career as a film producer.

Travis Kelce's first feature film, My Dead Friend Zoe, recently premiered at SXSW and got some good Rotten Tomatoes ratings. His second movie as a producer is King Pleasure. It is a documentary about renowned artist Jean-Michel Basquiat and has yet to be released.

During the exclusive interview with People, Kelce threw light on his future plans. "Sure enough, I'm out here in the entertainment world trying to dabble into that before I get back locked in on football and knowing that that's going to be my focus until I'm done playing."

Adding further, he also said, "But to dabble around in the entertainment space is something that I'm really interested in." Now that Kelce has made his way into Hollywood, there's a good chance that he could get himself some acting roles. In fact, we might get to see him in movies if his popularity surges the way it is these months.

As of now, the Chiefs tight end is busy managing the second Annual Kelce Jam in Kansas City. It's a music festival powered by Travis Kelce himself, where we will see artists like 2 Chainz, Diplo, and Lil Wayne perform. Are you going to attend this year's Kelce Jam?