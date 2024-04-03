Report: Jason Kelce’s Post-Retirement Plans Might Include a Surprise Appearance in Upcoming WrestleMania 40

Ever since Jason Kelce announced his retirement last month, fans have been wondering what his future plans are. Guess, we now know what he plans to do. As it appears, the Philadelphia Eagles star is all set to make a career in WWE. There are speculations that he might be at WrestleMania 40.

Will Jason Kelce Be In WrestleMania 40 This Year?

After knocking players in an open field, Jason Kelce is ready to knock wrestlers out in a 20×20 squared circle. According to Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful Select, WWE has reportedly reached out to Jason Kelce for a cameo in the upcoming WrestleMania 40.

The WrestleMania 40 will be in Jason's home Philadelphia this weekend at the Lincoln Financial Field. If Kelce's news is confirmed, we might get to see the Eagles' star in WrestleMania 40. It won't just be a big event for the WWE fans but also the whole NFL fandom.

WrestleMania is undoubtedly the biggest annual show by WWE which will be taking place at Eagles home this weekend. It's just Jason, but celebrity involvement has been a major thing since the origin of the show back in 1985. In the WrestleMania 1, the star appearance was Mohammad Ali.

10 Years later, WrestleMania XI had another major athlete participate in it The WrestleMania XI was held at Hartford Civic Center in Hartford. In the game, New York Giants' legend Lawrence Taylor made a star appearance and succeeded in defeating Bam Bam Bigelow.

While Jason Kelce is planning for a big show day at WrestleMania 40, his brother Travis Kelce is making plans for Hollywood. Travis Kelce recently revealed how he's really interested in getting a career in Hollywood, which he already started working towards. So far, he has produced one movie and one documentary.