Who Is Jana Kramer? All About Ex-Wife of a Former NFL Star Who Called Travis Kelce 'Corny' Amid Taylor Swift Romance

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been one of the most popular couples in the scene since they started dating last summer. They have been praised for their love and support towards each other. The pop icon attended the Kansas City Chiefs’ games, and her counterpart attended most of her concerts. A major chunk of the crowd believes Kelce’s fame has recently increased significantly. Although the tight end won the Super Bowl in February, people think that Swift has a lot to do with it.

Recently, NFL star Mike Caussin’s ex-wife, Jana Kramer, said that Kelce’s reaction to his high-profile romance with Taylor Swift has been nothing but corny.

Who is Jana Kramer?

Singer and actress Jana Kramer acted as Alex Durpe in the TV series One Tree Hill. She has acted in multiple movies and shows since starting her acting career in 2002. Her two albums, Jana Kramer and Thirty One, had various songs on the charts. She was a contestant for the 23rd season of Dancing with the Stars.

Kramer married the Jacksonville Jaguars' tight end Mike Caussin in 2015. Before that, she divorced Michael Gambino in 2004 and Jonathon Schaech in 2011 after marriages that didn't last much. Caussin and Kramer parted ways in 2021.

Kramer Tags Travis Kelce ‘Corny’

Jana Kramer was a guest star on the Whine Down podcast hosted by Josie Van Dyke on Sunday. Kelce reminds her of her ex as she feels he loves the attention, but it is a bit corny. She hasn’t been a fan of his PDA with Taylor Swift, either.

Kramer particularly shed light on Kelce’s behavior at the Super Bowl when he was pushing and shouting at Chiefs’ HC Andy Reid. She feels that the TE is always drunk, and some things rub her the wrong way. Kelce hasn’t reacted to Kramer's comments but has said in the past that he doesn’t care about the negativity from people.

