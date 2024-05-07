NFL Starlet Keeps His Promise to Fourth-Grade Teacher After Getting Drafted

Football freaks dream about going professional from a very young age. Every year, the NFL draft presents them with an opportunity to turn their dreams into reality. Things were no different in the 2024 draft, either. Nearly a week after the conclusion of the draft held in Detroit City, a beautiful gesture by a youngster has melted fans’ hearts.

The Detroit Lions' second-round pick Ennis Rakestraw Jr. promised his fourth-grade teacher that he’ll talk about him after making it to the NFL. The 21-year-old stuck to his words and showed his gratitude to the teacher in a heartwarming manner.

Rakestraw’s Promise

The 61st overall pick at this year’s draft, Rakestraw posted on X, formerly Twitter, about the promise he made to his teacher, Mr. Gammon, nearly a decade ago. He wrote a letter to Gammon before moving to the next class, calling him the best teacher ever. Rakestraw thanked his teacher for supporting him and admitted that he didn’t want to leave but had to.

Rakestraw asked Mr.Gammon to stay alive as the youngster wanted to talk about him when he steps into the NFL in the future. The cornerback captioned his post, telling people that he had committed it in 4th grade, and once he makes a promise, he keeps it unconditionally. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Mr. Gammon’s Pride

To make it more memorable for the young lad, his teacher responded to his post mentioning their childhood memories. Gammon heaped praise on his former student for what he has achieved. He was speechless about Rakestraw keeping up the promise he made at the age of 10.

Gammon is going to tell everybody that he has played with the Detroit Lions’ young cornerback. He has thrown multiple touchdowns for and against him. Even though the games were played in recess, the primary teacher would flex about it to everyone. The beautiful exchange between Rakestraw and his primary teacher is surely a cherishable moment.