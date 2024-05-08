Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's Anniversary: Did you know actress' friends tried setting her up with now-hubby's best pal?

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja shine as one of the most adored celebrity pairs, consistently displaying their profound love for each other and serving as relationship inspirations for their admirers. They tied the knot on May 8th, 2018, and as they mark their 6th anniversary, it's an ideal moment to reminisce.

Let's rewind and recall a charming anecdote of how they crossed paths and fell head over heels for each other. Interestingly, Sonam's friends initially attempted to set her up with Anand's closest companion.

Sonam Kapoor's friends tried setting her up with Anand Ahuja's best pal

Sonam Kapoor, in an interview with Filmfare, shared insights into her initial meeting with Anand Ahuja and the journey of falling in love.

Recalling their first encounter, Sonam reminisced, "My friends were trying to set me up with Anand's best friend. That's how I met him. The first time I met Anand was while I was busy with the promotions of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015). One evening my friends conned me into visiting a bar at the Taj. I went there quite irritated.

When I reached there, I realised my friends had called these two-three boys whom I had no interest in meeting. I was like, 'I don't want to date anybody. I don't believe in marriage and all this nonsense'. I saw Anand and his friend. His friend was tall like me, liked reading like me and was a huge fan of Hindi movies. He was an educated and a nice guy." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

She went on to reveal that the resemblance of the guy to her brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor made her rethink her interest, ultimately deciding not to pursue him romantically.

She added that no one would have imagined her and Anand together because they were so different. Anand was unaware that Anil Kapoor was her father. Despite his initial intention of playing the role of a middleman, he ended up conversing with her the entire evening. Sonam recalled how Anand tried to facilitate a conversation between her and his friend but ended up engaging in more dialogue with her himself.

Then, one day, Sonam received a Facebook request from Anand, inquiring, 'Hey! Are you still single? Because so and so is still single and if you're ever in London, please connect with him.' This message arrived at 2:30 am. Sonam responded, expressing her disapproval of being messaged so late at night, likening herself to a strict school teacher in such matters. She asserted that if the friend was interested, he should initiate contact himself, rather than through a third party. That marked the beginning of their conversation, which eventually transitioned to phone calls and face-to-face meetings.