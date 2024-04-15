IShowSpeed Pitches WWE Event For Content Creators After WrestleMania 40 Appearance

The renowned American rapper and YouTuber IShowSpeed’s first appearance at WWE's biggest event, WrestleMania 40, wasn't a pleasant one. The rapper was there to assist United States Champion Logan Paul. Wrapped up in a complete Prime Energy package, IShowSpeed interfered in the match, which led to him receiving an RKO from Randy Orton.

Despite suffering an ill fate at WWE, IShowSpeed is looking forward to exploring new concepts within the WWE. The popular streamer proposed the idea of hosting an event featuring content creators competing with each other in wrestling matches.

"[How about an] event of content creators, a WWE event? I was thinking about that when I was at the WWE. Chat: what if I set up a wrestling, WWE event but with content creators? Let me know if that's a w [a win] or an l [a loss]," IShowSpeed said.

It seems that the American rapper intends to bring content creators onto a single platform and then organize matches. Whether that happens or not, we do not know. But fans have reacted to the rapper's pitch.

Fans Give Thumbs Down to Ishowspeed's Idea

In general, fans contended that the idea might not work as it's not easy to train content creators to put up a fight where they can execute each move safely. "Could be huge, but creators would need to be TRAINED to PROTECT themselves & their opponent; you can get seriously injured if not taken seriously," one fan said.

Another replied, "It's not going to work. Low IQs will get mad and start shooting." A third wrote, "It's a lot easier to train content creators how to throw some punches than it is to teach them how to wrestle. It takes a lot of time to learn how to do everything safely, protecting yourself and your opponent. It's not like boxing where you are fighting to win; you are working with your opponent to put on an entertaining performance."

Some fans also jokingly mocked Ishowspeed, saying that the man just needs revenge for Randy Orton's RKO. "Because he wants to take revenge for the RKO," one fan said.