'It Could Happen': Kamaru Usman REACTS to Jake Paul's Interest in Fighting Nate Diaz or Jorge Masvidal in MMA Debut

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul is gearing up for his boxing return this July against one of the greatest boxers of all time, former Undisputed boxing champion Iron Mike Tyson. The boxing match will be streamed live for free on Netflix on July 20, 2024, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

A couple of days back, on the recent episode of BS With Jake Paul, he revealed that after fighting Mike Tyson, he will focus on his mixed martial arts debut as he signed with PFL mixed martial arts promotion and while talking about his MMA debut opponent, Jake dropped two UFC legends names.

"I am being so serious when I say I want to fight in MMA, either Masvidal or Diaz. Ten million offer, they will literally hide behind the fact Masvidal be like you can't even box."

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman recently reacted to Jake Paul's claims about fighting Nate Diaz or Jorge Masvidal under mixed martial rules on his podcast Pound for Pound.

Kamaru Usman said, "Honestly, at this point, I don't even know what to think anymore. I don't completely say it's a wash that (Jake) has no chance in there.Everybody has a chance, and like I said, the world is upside down for me right now it's not far fetched; it could happen." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Jake Paul Boxing Record

1. Jake Paul vs. AnEsonGib

- Date: January 30, 2020

- Location: The Meridian at Island Gardens, Miami, Florida, U.S.

- Result: WIN (TKO)

2. Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson

- Date: November 28, 2020

- Location: Staples Center, Los Angeles, California, U.S.

- Result: WIN (KO)

3. Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren

- Date: April 17, 2021

- Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.

- Result: WIN (TKO)

4. Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley (1st fight)

- Date: August 29, 2021

- Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio, U.S.

- Result: WIN (SD - Split Decision)

5. Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley (Rematch)

- Date: December 18, 2021

- Location: Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida, U.S.

- Result: WIN (KO)

6. Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva

- Date: October 29, 2022

- Location: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona, U.S.

- Result: WIN (UD - Unanimous Decision)

7. Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury

- Date: February 26, 2023

- Location: Diriyah Arena, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

- Result: LOSS (SD - Split Decision)

8. Jake Paul vs. Andre August

- Date: December 15, 2023

- Location: Caribe Royale, Orlando, Florida, U.S.

- Result: WIN (KO)

9. Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland

- Date: March 2, 2024

- Location: Puerto Rico

- Result: WIN (KO)

ALSO READ: Kamaru Usman Warns Future Opponents Of Alex Pereira's Potential Shift To Heavyweight