Former UFC Champion Kamaru Usman Praises Alex Pereira And Warns Future Opponents Regarding Potential Shift To Heavyweight Division

Former UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman warned heavyweight contenders regarding Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira’s rise to power. Since Poatan’s dominant first-round victory over Jamahal Hill, The Nigerian Nightmare acknowledged the danger that accompanies the Brazilian fighter.

Kamaru Usman is considered to be one of the best welterweight fighters in the UFC. Although his title reign was stopped by Leon Edwards, The Nigerian Nightmare managed to amass a record of twenty wins and four losses throughout his career.

Kamaru Usman warns Alex Pereira’s future opponents

Current Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira’s rise to fame witnesses several dominant fights against tough contenders. Emerging victorious against fighters like Israel Adesanya, Jiri Prochazka and Sean Strickland, the Brazilian kickboxer is now a fan-favorite in the organization.

Pereira’s first-round knockout victory against Jamahal Hill at UFC 300 proved the fighter to be a top-ranked contender in the UFC. Fans and fighters alike praise him to the extent that former champions like Kamaru Usman warn his potential opponents in the future.

In the Pound 4 Pound Show hosted by UFC fighters Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo, The Nigerian Nightmare went on to praise Alex Pereira and caution Poatan's future opponents in the heavyweight and middleweight divisions.

“Everybody in that middleweight, light heavyweight and heavyweight division are in trouble when they fight a guy like Alex Pereira,” said Kamaru Usman. In his aforementioned middleweight stint, Poatan went on to dominate Israel Adesanya and capture the UFC Middleweight Belt at UFC 281.

The Nigerian Nightmare also touched on Alex Pereira’s fighting style to be a problem for his future contenders. “I think they’re all in trouble,” said Usman.

Rumors regarding Pereira’s uprise to the heavyweight division stay afloat in the MMA community. Fans would like to witness the Brazilian champion facing tough contenders in the division following his successful light heavyweight title defenses.

Coach Glover Texeira touches on Alex Pereira’s potential shot at heavyweight

Although Alex Pereira lost the middleweight gold to Israel Adesanya in their rematch at UFC 287, his shift to the light heavyweight division met success for the Brazilian contender. Poatan captured the belt following his dominant victory over Jiri Prochazka.

Despite his success in the light heavyweight division, Alex Pereira’s coach and former champion Glover Texeira anticipates a potential shift to the heavyweight division for Poatan.

In an interview with MMA Fighting, Glover Texeira believes in a successful heavyweight shift for the Brazilian champion. “If he were to move up, he would change his diet and training routine outside the camp to gain mass,” said the former light heavyweight champion.

Texeira also praised Poatan’s work ethic and highly believes in a championship fight for the Brazilian contender concerning a potential swing from one weight division to another.

The interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall posted a photo on Instagram that fans interpreted to be a potential call-out to the Brazilian.

Although the UFC is yet to announce Pereira’s next title defense fight, fans and fighters alike express their interest in witnessing Poatan’s change in divisions.