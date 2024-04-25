'It Doesn’t Matter’: LeBron James Opens Up About His Mindset Before Clash With Denver Nuggets

Although the Los Angeles Lakers played strongly in the first half, they ultimately failed to secure a win against the Denver Nuggets in Game 2. The Lakers experienced a severe blow as Denver overcame a 20-point deficit and clinched Game 2 on the Lakers' home turf.

This marked the Lakers' tenth consecutive loss to the Nuggets, without any sign of breaking their losing streak.

James himself recognized the team's need to sustain their performance throughout the entire game.

“It doesn’t matter what you can do throughout the first 47 and a half minutes. You got to finish the game, which we didn’t do. We have to do a better job of that. Some of the things we’ve done over the first couple of games, we’re very happy and excited about. But we got to do a better job of closing.”

On being asked about making adjustments, James acknowledged that the team is well aware of what needs to be done.

However, he insists now is the time for action rather than discussions. Today, they scrutinized their gameplay and identified areas that need improvement. He stressed the importance of implementing these strategies instead of simply discussing them.

It's indeed disappointing to return home after missing an excellent opportunity to secure a playoff game on the road.

Yet, James remains undeterred, focusing on defending their home court instead. Back in Los Angeles, the Lakers are expected to regain their energy, but they would need to play virtually flawless basketball to outperform Denver.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Match Preview

The Los Angeles Lakers must promptly leave Game 2 in the past. They seemed set for a crucial victory but failed to finish strong in the fourth quarter, leaving no room for mistakes in the remaining series.

Despite shooting a decent 42% from the three-point zone on Monday, they fell short in rebounds against the Nuggets on Tuesday. This loss marks their tenth consecutive defeat to Denver since last season. However, the Lakers have managed to cover in three out of their last five confrontations.

On the other hand, the Denver Nuggets aim to secure a decisive 3-0 lead in the series on Thursday evening. Their playoff prowess shines through in this series, pulling off spectacular comebacks in Game 1 and Game 2 despite being significantly down in the first halves.

They overcame a 20-point deficit on Monday and took control in the concluding quarters for the win. The Nuggets have also covered three out of the last five matches.

Nikola Jokic has been outstanding in the series. The 29-year-old center contributed 32 points in Game 1 and made a remarkable comeback in Game 2, amassing 27 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. In his last four games against the Lakers, Jokic scored a minimum of 29 points and averaged 26.4 PPG and 12.4 RPG for the season.

Conversely, while LeBron James hasn't been dominant in the series, he has still been efficient. The 39-year-old small forward scored 27 in the opening match and 26 points on Tuesday. He has managed at least 25 points in four out of five encounters with Denver, boasting an average of 25.7 PPG.

Anthony Davis finds himself up against the formidable Jokic. Despite struggling previously against the Nuggets, Davis has shone in this series, scoring 32 points in each game and pulling down a total of 25 rebounds.

